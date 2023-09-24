Net worth of Ali Harper: All you need to know about the newest Selling The OC season 2 cast member

The Oppenheim Group’s Orange County, California, office has a fresh recruit and she means business. Alexandra ‘Ali’ Harper, a luxury real estate agent and beauty pageant winner, is the newest cast member of Selling The OC season 2. Read on to learn more about her net worth, career and personal life beyond the show.

A spin-off of the popular Netflix reality show Selling Sunset (2019-), the second season of Selling The OC (2022-) rolled out on 8 September 2023 and its eight episodes have since garnered a lot of attention. Unlike the original series, which deals in properties in Los Angeles, this is based in West Hollywood and Newport Beach.

The agents are stars themselves and have net worths running into millions as they dabble in luxury properties and high-commission cheques. With words like “pretty, charismatic, but overrated”, “Jarvis 2.0” and “a great addition” being used to describe her, Harper is already ruffling a few feathers as the new agent on the block, as remarked by fellow realtor Polly Brindle.

Net worth and facts you might not know about Selling The OC season 2 cast member Ali Harper

What is Alexandra Harper’s net worth?

Alexandra Harper, who goes by Ali in the new season, is not listed on the company’s website yet but appears on the show posters and the series promo. An up-and-coming television personality, the internet has scanty information about Harper and her fortune.

However, going by several media reports, Ali Harper has a net worth of around USD 1 million (INR 8 crore approx.). According to Woman’s Health, her wealth comes from competing in pageants, her prior experience in tech sales and working as a delivery personnel.

Alexandra Harper is not a licenced real estate agent yet

While Selling The OC season 2 has Ali Harper closing deals on gorgeous homes, she is yet to take it up as a full-time job. This explains her not being on the company website. Speaking to WH, Harper said, “I’m exploring getting my real estate license and you’ll kind of see that unfold in season three.”

It is clarified, right at the beginning that Harper is not a certified real estate agent, however, she is extremely interested in the luxury realty business. After her prior experience in the Nashville segment, she realised the horizons are broader in Orange County and is determined to get her license here.

According to Grazia, Harper revealed on the show, “The audience is actually going to be witnessing every single part of my real estate journey. This is not a fake thing. I moved here. This is my life and it’s been nuts. I cry myself to sleep at night sometimes because there’s so much happening. But at the end of the day, I’m proud of myself for just taking a risk and doing it.”

Who are Ali Harper’s parents and where is she from

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexandra Harper (@alexandra__harper)

An Aquarius, Ali Harper’s birthday is on 28 January 1993. She is the single child of Sharon and Ed Harper and hails from Nashville, Tennesee. Harper and her family hail from Williamson County, located just outside USA’s music city. According to PEOPLE, she has been living in Laguna Beach for a couple of months, ahead of the Selling The OC season 2 premiere.

Despite her work commitments in Orange County, she spends quite some time in her hometown. “I have a very serious relationship in Nashville,” she told WH, adding, “My family is there.”

While not much is known about her father, Sharon Harper has been a pageant model. In 1981, she won the Miss Tennessee title. Harper seems very close to her mother and often posts images with her on Instagram. Her daughter also shares her interest and has been participating ambitiously in beauty pageants.

Alexandra Harper was crowned Miss Tennessee USA

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexandra Harper (@alexandra__harper)

Following in her mother’s footsteps, Ali Harper took part in several beauty pageants and won the title of Miss Tennessee USA in 2018.

In October 2017, she enlisted herself with the Miss Universe Organization to compete in the Miss Tennessee USA competition. She was also placed in the top 10 in the Miss USA competition. She was juggling three jobs at the time and had to bid adieu to the Miss Universe Organisation in October 2018, according to The Cinemaholic.

Her educational and professional background

The Cinemaholic reports that Harper studied broadcast journalism at the University of Mississippi between 2011 and 2013 and briefly worked as a summer intern for News Channel 5 in Nashville. Insider, on the other hand, mentions that she took up the job of a sales account executive at Fox17 after graduating, but eventually left it to start her now-defunct blog, aliandthings.com.

The Selling The OC cast member then earned her degree in journalism and communications from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville. In 2015, she reportedly took up the job of account executive for Sinclair Broadcast Group and continued it for a year. This was followed by a three-year stint at Carol Swain Enterprises as a PR communications manager, till 2019. In 2018, during her time at the beauty pageants, she had three jobs and even drove for Uber Eats.

Additionally, the former Miss Tennessee worked as a content writer with Country Common before embarking on her beauty pageant dream.

Interestingly, this isn’t her first instance as a reality television personality. In 2018, she joined the cast of Music City — a docuseries, which followed the journey of Nashville’s young adults as they chased their ambitions. IMDb states that she was part of a film titled The Baby in the Basket, albeit not much is known about it.

Harper had worked as a mobile specialist consultant at Engage by Cell, too, between 2020 and 2023 before she signed up for Selling The OC.

Hence, it comes as no surprise that Ali Harper’s extensive work portfolio over the years has helped her amass a solid net worth.

Who is Alexandra Harper dating?

Ali Harper has been dating Lucas England for over two years. The two celebrated their second anniversary in May 2023 and he is the main reason behind her knack in the real estate market. He currently works as the vice president of a worldwide supply chain organisation. The two started seeing each other after being neighbours for many years.

In the show, Harper explains that her boyfriend flies down to Orange County every Monday for work and to spend time together. The couple is considering renting a place there to save up on the frequent travelling expenses.

She is a bonafide foodie and globetrotter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexandra Harper (@alexandra__harper)

Ali Harper is quite active on Instagram and enjoys a follower count of 31.2k, as of September 2023. Her feed is as aesthetic as it gets and is filled with food images, recipes and fabulous vacation snaps. From pizzas and munchies to salads and delectable cocktail garnishes, her profile offers an easy solution for your cravings.

If you need some inspiration for your next vacation, head to her account for some gorgeous travel photographs from various parts of the US and other countries.

Hero and feature image: Alexandra Harper/ @alexandra_harper/ Instagram

