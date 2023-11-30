Getting to know Shweta Bachchan’s husband Nikhil Nanda and his net worth

With a legacy so rich, the Bachchans have remained in the limelight forever. From Bollywood’s legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan to newbie Agastya Nanda, who will be making his debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, the family has stayed in the headlines for one thing or another. While most of the family members are linked to the film industry, Shweta Nanda and his husband, Nikhil Nanda have managed to stay relevant because of their business acumen and the massive net worth that they have built so far.

While Shweta Bachchan Nanda is still a popular celeb, not many know about Nikhil Nanda. He is the chairman and managing director of Escorts Limited, a company that was founded by his paternal grandfather, Har Prasad Nanda. The businessman is linked to not only the Bachchan family but has ties with the Kapoor clan of Bollywood. Let us get to know more about Nikhil Nanda and his net worth.

Everything that adds up to the vast net worth of Nikhil Nanda

Nikhil Nanda attended the Doon School in Dehradun, after which he studied business management at the University of Pennsylvania with a major in finance and marketing. He joined his grandfather’s engineering company as Chief Operating Officer in October 2005. He then took up the post of Joint Managing Director of Escorts Limited in September 2007. In 2018, Nikhil Nanda was appointed as the chairman of the company after which he has worked hard to build his massive net worth.

His link to the Bachchan and Kapoor family

The businessman’s maternal grandfather was Raj Kapoor and his great-grandfather was Prithviraj Kapoor. Late actor Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor are his maternal uncles, while Neetu Singh and Babita Kapoor are his aunts. Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Armaan Jain and Aadar Jain are his maternal cousins. He married Shweta Bachchan, daughter of film actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan in February 1997. The couple has two children named Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda.

A look at the net worth of Nikhil Nanda

Reports published by Active Noon suggest that the businessman’s net worth sums up to INR 60 crore (USD 7.2 million approximately). His annual income sums up to INR 10 crore (USD 1.2 million approx.) while his monthly income is estimated to be INR 1 crore (USD 120,005). As the Exec. Chairman & MD of Escorts, his salary is estimated to be INR 13.1 crore (USD 1.5 million approximately).

How well is the business doing?

According to a DNA report, Nikhil Nanda’s company has a revenue of INR 7014 crore (USD 880 million approx.), and it furnishes employment to over 10,000 people. Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s husband holds a total of 36.59% stake in Escorts.

His car collection

The entrepreneur is fond of luxury vehicles with wheels like Bentley Bentayga, Rolls Royce Ghost, and Mercedes Benz G63 AMG parked in his garage.

All Images: Courtesy Navya Naveli Nanda/Instagram