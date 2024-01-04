Meet Nupur Shikhare, Ira Khan’s husband and celebrity fitness coach

While on a journey to find love that mirrors simplicity and purity, Ira Khan found her heart intertwined with the charismatic Nupur Shikhare. What started as casual companionship during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 evolved into a deep and meaningful connection as their three-year-old relationship culminated in marriage.

Bollywood has been abuzz with the marriage of actor Aamir Khan and producer Reena Dutta’s daughter, thanks to the star-studded pre-wedding festivities. January 2 witnessed the vibrant Haldi ceremony, which was followed by wedding – the day when Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare joyously exchanged their vows.

Amidst the buzz surrounding Ira’s wedding, the celebrity fitness coach emerged as a celebrated individual in his own right. Let’s delve into the intriguing persona of Ira Khan’s husband-to-be, Nupur Shikhare.

Meet Ira Khan’s husband, celeb fitness coach Nupur Shikhare

Aamir Khan’s would-be son-in-law, Nupur Shikhare, is not just a charming face but a celebrity fitness coach, consultant and accomplished athlete. Among his impressive clientele, Aamir Khan himself stands as a testament to Nupur’s prowess.

It was in 2019 when Shikhare was training the Lagaan actor that Ira lost her heart to him. Videos captured the duo leaving the gym together, marking the inception of their beautiful connection. Notably, he’s also played a pivotal role in sculpting the fitness journey of former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen for over a decade.

Nupur Shikhare’s stint as a reality TV star

Beyond the weights, the 39-year-old fitness coach has proven to be a multi-faceted personality over the years. He ventured into filmmaking and reality shows, representing India in the reality show Ultimate Beastmaster on Netflix in 2017. Later in 2018, he served as a fight master for the Disney India musical, Aladdin – Experience The Magic.

However, it was his bold nude photoshoot in 2019 that catapulted him into the limelight. More recently, he earned the title of Brand Ambassador for Scott Sports India in September 2022.

And if his fitness expertise wasn’t impressive enough, Nupur Shikhare is also a skilled dancer, inheriting the art from his mother, Pritam Shikhare who is a renowned Kathak dancer.

His social media fan following

Going by the username nupur_popeye on Instagram, Shikhare is pretty popular on social media. He has a following of more than 34k people digging his jacked-up physique and triathlete antics on Instagram.

Shikhare also loves dogs, something that is evident throughout his Instagram timeline. Known for his admiration for international athlete Sebastian Kienle, the fitness coach sports meaningful tattoos, including ‘Capoeira’ on his right leg, an ‘IAM’ tattoo on his right wrist, and an ‘Anchor’ tattoo on his left forearm, made by his sweetheart Ira Khan in October 2020.

His early life and educational qualifications

Shikhare hails from an old Maratha family. Born on 17 October 1985, in Pune, Maharashtra, he completed his education at S.D. Kataria High School and later graduated from R.A. Poddar College of Commerce and Economics in Mumbai.

Impressive net worth and portfolio

Nupur’s clientele includes not just Aamir Khan but also Sushmita Sen, Pulkit Samrat, and Rana Daggubati, amongst others. His estimated net worth of INR 8.2 crore speaks volumes about his success.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s love story

Khan and Shikhare’s love story began amidst the pandemic lockdown in 2020. What started as fitness-focused interactions blossomed into a profound companionship soon. In September 2022, Nupur proposed to Ira at a triathlon, sealing the deal with a romantic kiss. The engagement became public when Ira shared a surprise announcement video on social media.

In November 2022, Nupur shared pictures from their engagement ceremony, showcasing another heartfelt proposal. The couple officially became engaged on 18 November 2022, in a private ceremony attended by close family and friends.

(Hero and feature image: Courtesy Instagram/Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan)

