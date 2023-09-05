7 times we felt like giving Pankaj Tripathi every film award

Pankaj Tripathi is a genre of his own. There is absolutely nothing the man cannot do. If you are a fan of Bollywood films for their versatility, you got to treasure than man that Pankaj Tripathi is. Every film that he has starred in, it has been a Pankaj Tripathi-verse and everyone else has just existed. Today we are looking at all the Pankaj Tripathi movies where he was the shining star and the world bowed down to him.

A National School of Drama passout, Pankaj Tripathi is a living proof that if you have talent, it is never too late to make a mark. Born in a small village in Bihar to a farmer, Tripathi has seen a lot of struggles in life before making it big in Bollywood. From playing the role of a girl in local plays in his village to winning a National Award, his story is one of grit and determination. Watching him on screen is no less than a delight. Here are the best Pankaj Tripathi movies that every Bollywood buff needs to watch.

Unforgettable Pankaj Tripathi movies to watch

Mimi

His role in Mimi won him the National Award for Best Supporting Actor a few days back. If that doesn’t speak volumes, we don’t know what will. Even though Mimi was completely Kriti Sanon’s movie and based on a women-centric subject like surrogacy, Pankaj Tripathi’s portrayal of Bhanu Pratap Pandey, a driver, stole the show. His comic timing was the much-needed relief an intense film like this, and he held the film together like an anchor.

Bareilly Ki Barfi

Another Pankaj Tripathi movie wherein he collaborated with Kriti Sanon. His performance as Narottam Mishra, the father of the protagonist Bitti, was phenomenal. As the supportive father of a small-town girl who does not conform to the patriarchal society, Tripathi was such a breath of fresh air. For every girl who is told to be a certain way by society, we need a father like Mishra ji to let us soar high.

Gangs of Wasseypur

Literally everything about this film is iconic, but Sultan Qureshi’s character is a class apart! The fact that this movie is based on a true story is what makes it even more intriguing. Back when the world did not know of Pankaj Tripathi, he delivered this gem of a performance as the ruthless butcher. He had mentioned in an interview how challenging the role was since he is a pure vegetarian and the shoot of Gangs of Wasseypur happened at real meat shops, Anurag Kashyap style.

Ludo

In Anurag Basu’s school of filmmaking, he manages to create a world of its own. This Pankaj Tripathi movie was completely his world where several characters just existed. This movie follows four completely different characters who come together by a twist of fate, all because of Sattu Bhaiya, played by Pankaj Tripathi. He might have been the antagonist in the film, but even then he won everyone’s heart.

Stree



Stree was a coming-of-age film in many ways, being one of the first movies to truly explore the horror-comedy genre in Bollywood. Pankaj Tripathi played the role of Rudra in this film, who seemed to know everything about this mystical figure that had terrorised an entire village. Rudra’s connection to Stree was intriguing as well as hilarious, providing the cushion of comic relief.

Masaan

The Neeraj Ghaywan directorial is still talked about today, majorly for being Vicky Kaushal’s Bollywood debut. While all the characters had their own arc and each one was admirable in their own way, Pankaj Tripathi’s portrayal of Sadhya Ji was poignant and heart-touching. He had a screen time of probably less than five minutes, but it was enough to leave an impact.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Based on the real-life story of Gunjan Saxena, an IAF officer and the first woman pilot to fly in a combat zone during the Kargil War, this story is truly inspirational. But what really stands out is how her father’s unwavering support helped her reach the zenith of her success. In this movie, Pankaj Tripathi played the father, and we would be lying if we said he didn’t remind us all of our fathers.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Is Pankaj Tripathi from UP?

Pankaj Tripathi was born in the village of Barauli in Gopalganj district of Bihar.

– What is Pankaj Tripathi known for?

Pankaj Tripathi was first noticed for his role in Anurag Kashyap’s crime drama Gangs of Wasseypur. Later he became famous for his portrayal of Kaleen Bhaiya in Amazon Prime Video’s web series Mirzapur.

Is Pankaj Tripathi non-vegetarian?

No, Pankaj Tripathi is a vegetarian.

How much does Pankaj Tripathi charge for a movie?

The actor generally charges INR 2 or 3 crore per film reportedly.