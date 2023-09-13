Expensive things owned by bride-to-be Parineeti Chopra

Off late, Parineeti Chopra has been headlining the news for her much-anticipated wedding with Raghav Chadha. Post their engagement in May 2023, fans have been eager to know the details about her grand nuptial. Of course, the wedding would be a grand affair, considering the luxurious life that the actress lives, and everyone is just excited to see in what extravagant manner will Chopra get hitched.

Talking about the actress’ lavish lifestyle, Chopra loves to spend her money on expensive assets. From beautiful properties to extravagant cars, the bride-to-be never compromises when it comes to luxury. Let’s take a look at some of the most precious possessions of the actress.

Expensive things owned by Kesari actress Parineeti Chopra

The Uunchai actress has an estimated net worth of USD 8.9 million approx. (INR 74 crore approx.). Her major earnings come from movies and brand endorsements. She is considered to be one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood. Here’s a list of pricey assets she owns.

A sea-view apartment in Mumbai

The actress purchased a stunning apartment in an upmarket neighbourhood in Bandra, Mumbai. The house has two large bedrooms, three bathrooms, a dining room, a beautiful living room and a huge balcony. The actress used neutral tones to do the interiors of the house which is equipped with all sorts of modern amenities. The actress paid approximately USD 2.6 million approx. (INR 22 crore approx.) for the house.

Fleet of expensive cars

The Saina actress has an impressive collection of cars. She owns a Jaguar XJL that costs USD 120,039 (INR 99.56 lakh approx.). A Range Rover Vogue worth USD 156,731 (INR 1.30 crore approx.) is also parked in her garage. She is also often spotted in an Audi Q4 or a Q7 worth USD 52,071 (INR 43.19 lakh approx.) and USD 83,513 (INR 69.27 lakh approx.) respectively.

Parineeti’s glam wardrobe

The actress has often been spotted wearing the most chic outfits, and it doesn’t come as a surprise that her outfits are quite costly. She was once spotted wearing a figure-hugging Fendi dress for an event, which was worth USD 1,980 (INR 1.64 lakh approx.). She was also once spotted with a Louis Vuitton New Wave Multi-Pochette bag while exiting the airport. The bag is worth USD 2,471 (INR 2.05 lakh approx.) in India.

Her massive shoe collection

The Bollywood star is a shoe fanatic. She once shared a picture on her Instagram feed showing off her exclusive shoe collection. From Jimmy Choo to Balenciaga, the actress owns sneakers from all high-end brands. She was once spotted sporting the Ace Gucci sneakers at the airport which are worth USD 950 (INR 78,788).

Details of her rumoured wedding

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are set to tie the knot on 25 September. The couple will be flying down to Udaipur for the wedding. It is said that the couple will have a grand wedding at The Oberoi Udaivilas in Udaipur. This will be followed by a reception in Gurugram.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What is the income of Parineeti Chopra?

Parineeti Chopra has an estimated net worth of USD 9 million approx. (INR 74 crore).

– What is the business of Parineeti Chopra?

Parineeti Chopra owns a minority stake in Clensta, a health & personal care brand. She also has invested an undisclosed amount in Hyderabad-based fine jewellery brand, Tritiyaa.

– What is Parineeti Chopra doing now?

Parineeti Chopra will be seen in Mission Raniganj alongside Akshay Kumar. She also has Chamkila with Diljit Dosanjh. She is a part of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal as well.

– Is Parineeti Chopra in a relationship?

Parineeti got engaged to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member, Raghav Chadha on 13 May 2023.

All Images: Courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram