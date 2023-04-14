Parineeti Chopra net worth: Films, brand endorsements and more

12 years ago when Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl released, people went in to watch Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma’s crackling chemistry, and came out reminiscing about Parineeti Chopra’s stellar performance. A Yash Raj sweetheart, today we are looking at Parineeti Chopra’s net worth.

As the rumours of Parineeti Chopra’s engagement and wedding to politician Raghav Chadha is doing the rounds, fans are surprised and excited at the same time. The couple have been photographed together on several occasions over the last few days. As there are still speculations about the wedding date, we explore what makes Parineeti Chopra’s net worth.

Parineeti Chopra net worth

According to reports, Parineeti Chopra has a net worth of INR 60 crores. Her major sources of income are her films, reality show stints and brand endorsements.

Parineeti Chopra brand endorsements

Chopra has been recently signed as the brand ambassador of the herbal skin and hair care brand Jovees Herbal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jovees Herbal (@joveesherbal)

Apart from this, Parineeti Chopra endorses several other brands like Sugar Free, real estate and construction group Palm Infra group, Lux, Vadilal, Nivea, clothing brand Lyra, Medimix, beauty brand Avon, Boro Plus, Kurkure and many more.

Expensive things owned by Parineeti Chopra

According to Bollywood Life, Parineeti Chopra’s net worth comprises of her luxury sea-facing apartment in Mumbai, her fleet of luxury cars like Audi A6, Jaguar XJL and Audi Q5, Jaguar XJL, among others.

Films

Parineeti Chopra started her career with a bang. She stole all the limelight even in a supporting role and cemented her position as one of the most promising Bollywood actors of the time.

While she made her debut in 2011, it was in 2012’s film Ishaqzaade where everyone took notice of her acting finesse and her raw talent. She even won a National Award for this film. Chopra went on to deliver one hit after another, with films like Shuddh Desi Romance, Hasee Toh Phasee, Meri Pyaari Bindu and more.

Post this, Chopra went through a dull phase in her career, where none of her films worked at the box-office. She even spoke about this publicly. But she made a comeback with films like Kesari and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. She was last seen in Uunchai.

All Images: Courtesy Instagram