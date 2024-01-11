Park Hyung-sik’s net worth: Know how the Doctor Slump actor spends his fortune

K-drama heartthrob Park Hyung-sik has been enjoying an extravagant lifestyle for over a decade — thanks to his exponential net worth and successful dominance in showbiz. With iconic hits like Strong Girl Bong-soon to his credit, the actor has successfully made his mark as one of the most sought-after stars in South Korea.

Known for his mature and nuanced performances, Park Hyung-sik has consistently entertained viewers with multiple hit Korean dramas and movies over the years. Some of the most popular titles from his portfolio are Dummy Mommy (2012), Sirius (2013), High Society (2015), Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth (2016), Elisabeth (2018), Juror 8 (2019), Happiness (2021), Our Blooming Youth (2023) and Doctor Slump (2024).

Talking about his love for his craft in an interview with Hindustan Times, Park said, “Since the K-drama The Heirs, I have been learning and gaining insights. As time goes by, it seems the naturally accumulated experiences are reflected in my acting. I want to become a profound and good actor, showing many aspects of life.”

Career, net worth and other details about Park Hyung-sik

Park Hyung-sik’s net worth

According to the South China Morning Post, Park Hyung-sik enjoys a net worth of around USD 4 million.

His wealth mostly comes from streams, album sales, group projects while in ZE:A, royalties, group projects with Wooga Squad, acting projects, ads and brand endorsements.

Career and filmography

After two decades in showbiz, Park Hyung-sik has to his credit some of the most iconic dramas and movies to come out from the South Korean entertainment industry. Park’s dreamy portrayal of CEO Ahn Min-hyuk in one of his career-best TV Shows Strong Girl Bong-soon (2017) earned him Popular Actor at the prestigious Seoul Awards. One of the highest-rated dramas in Korean television history and Park’s first leading role, the rom-com recorded over 8.96 per cent nationwide viewership rating, according to Nielsen Korea. Additionally, a spin-off of the series titled Strong Girl Nam-soon, starring Lee Yoo-mi, premiered on JTBC on 7 October 2023.

Park became a K-pop trainee under Star Empire Entertainment and was featured in the music video of the 2009 single “Date” by the idol group Jewelry S. He made his official debut as a member of the South Korean boy group ZE:A with the album Nativity on 7 January 2010. The debut record reached #1 on both Album Chart and Artist Chart on Daum, just 24 hours after its release. The same year, Park Hyung-sik also made cameo appearances in multiple television series, including Please, Gloria, Prosecutor Princess and Marry Me.

In 2011, Park began his theatrical career with a role alongside Super Junior’s Ryeowook in the musical Temptation of Wolves. An adaptation of the very popular movie of the same name starring Kang Dong-won and Jo Han- seon, this jukebox musical drew theatre-goers in Korea to the Coex Artium Hyundai Art Hall where it was shown until 30 October 2011. Following this, the singer-turned-actor landed several promising roles in dramas, including I Remember You (2012), Dummy Mommy (2012), Sirius (2013) and his second musical Gwanghwamun Love Song (2013).

Park became popular in Korea after joining the variety show Real Men in June 2013, where he was nicknamed “Baby Soldier”. Following this, the actor went on to play the role of Jo Myung-soo — a rich chaebol, in the iconic Lee Min-ho starrer The Heirs. The romantic K-drama topped the charts with 25.6 per cent finale viewership ratings, as per Nielsen Korea.

Park landed his third musical, Bonnie & Clyde in September 2013 and his fourth, The Three Musketeers, in 2014. In August of the same year, the actor featured opposite veteran star Yoo Dong-geun in the family drama What’s With This Family. Directed Jeon Chang-geun from the Beautiful Days fame, the tale follows the daily lives of a chaotic family and is considered by fans as one of the most popular K-dramas of all time.

Park’s big break came in 2015, with the Choi Young-hoon directorial High Society. The romantic K-drama enjoyed massive critical acclaim and even earned him the award for Excellence Actor in a mini-series at the 23rd SBS Drama Awards. One of the highest-paid South Korean actors, Park Hyung-sik earned around USD 8,400 per episode, for his drama appearances in 2015, according to Soompi.

Park continued to showcase his versatility with the 2016 period drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth and the romantic short film, Two Rays of Light directed by famous Korean director Hur Jin-ho. He further featured in the Korean adaptation of American legal drama Suits and went on to win the Netizen Award at the 2018 KBS Drama Awards for his role as Go Yeon-woo, a rising lawyer with an excellent memory. Additionally, the K-drama recorded a staggering finale viewership rating of 10.7 per cent nationwide, according to Nielsen Korea.

The Dummy Mommy star made his big screen debut in 2019 with the Korean film Juror 8. Directed by Hong Seung-wan, it is based on the 1957 American film 12 Angry Men starring Henry Fonda and Lee J. Cobb. Park won the Best New Actor award at the 39th Korean Association of Film Critics Awards for his extraordinary performance in Juror 8 and was nominated for Best New Actor (Film) at the 40th Blue Dragon Film Awards and 56th Baeksang Arts Awards. The movie grossed over USD 1,752,036 at the worldwide box office, reports the Korean Film Council.

In the following years, Park gave the Korean entertainment industry several other success stories. In 2021, Park starred in Studio Dragon’s apocalyptic thriller Happiness as Detective Jung Yi-hyun. He then appeared in the musical romance mini-series Soundtrack #1 opposite Gyeongseong Creature fame Han So-hee, in 2022.

The Happiness actor also appears in Disney Plus Hotstar’s hit reality show IN THE SOOP: Friendcation as a member of the popular Korean celebrity group Wooga Squad, consisting of BTS singer V, rapper Peakboy and actors Choi Woo-shik and Park Seo-joon. According to K-media outlet Kpopmap, the series ranked #1 in Japan and #2 in South Korea after its release on 22 July 2022.

Of late, Park is riding high on the success of his hit 2023 Our Blooming Youth. A Lee Jong-jae directorial, the historical romance became one of the highest-rated K-dramas that year, with a solid 7.7 rating on IMDb.

Park Hyung-sik essays the role of a successful doctor in his latest project — the 2024 Netflix medical drama Doctor Slump.

Lucrative businesses, editorials and brand endorsements

Besides his acting projects, Park’s business endeavours also make a significant contribution to his net worth. The actor has a management agency, P&Studio, which he established in 2021. Some of the well-known Korean celebrities under his label are former Oh My Girl member Gong Ji-ho and actor Sung Yu-bin.

Additionally, Park was the Honorary Ambassador of the Korea Tourism Organization in 2012. He was also the brand ambassador of Pret-a-Porter Busan for the Busan Fashion Week, the same year. Meanwhile, in April 2022, Indonesian skincare brand Avoskin announced The Heirs actor as the brand’s global brand ambassador.

The South Korean actor was also featured in multiple editorials for Elle Men Singapore and Pin Prestige China, as well as Korean magazines Hallyu and Star Focus.

With over 11.9 million Instagram followers as of January 2024, Park earns around USD 10,000 to USD 100,000 per post or campaign from the social media platform.

Personal life

Born on 16 November 1991, Park Hyung-sik is a native of Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea. As a kid, he showed an interest in singing and eventually started training to become a K-pop idol. While he achieved fame after his debut with the group ZE:A, Park’s love for entertainment prompted him to shift his career to acting.

The Our Blooming Youth star began his mandatory military service in South Korea in 2019. He was assigned to the military police department of the Capital Defense Command as an active duty soldier. Park was discharged in January 2021.

Furthermore, Park is rumoured to be dating SM Entertainment girl group aespa’s main rapper, Giselle.

(Hero and featured image: Courtesy Disney Plus)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– How much does Park Hyung-sik make?

Park Hyung-sik has a net worth of around USD 4 million, according to South China Morning Post.

– Are BTS V and Park Hyung-sik friends?

Yes, BTS singer V and Park Hyung-sik are friends and even have a group together named Wooga Squad.

– Who has a crush on Park Hyung-sik?

Park Hyung-sik’s co-star from the K-drama Strong Girl Do Bong-soon, Park Bo-young, has a crush on him.