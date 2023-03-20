facebook
20 Mar 2023 12:15 PM

Pedro Pascal is the internet’s daddy, and Twitter has, uh, things to say

Eric E. Surbano

It’s the era of Pedro Pascal and we’re just happy to be living in it. And Twitter, of course, had a lot to say.

If you need someone to play a reluctant father-figure who doesn’t want to care but ends up caring so, so much that it hurts his (and our) hearts, then look no further than Chilean actor Pedro Pascal. Or as the internet now refers to him, “Daddy”. Daddy Pascal, Papi Pascal, Papi Pedro—whichever you prefer.

It’s not difficult to understand why. The man was part of Game of Thrones (the good seasons) and has now become the reigning king of television thanks to his roles in HBO’s The Last of Us and Disney+’s The Mandalorian. So the internet did what the internet does best: they simped over Papi Pascal.

Twitter is simping over Pedro Pascal, and honestly, we are too

What makes this all the more entertaining is the fact that Pedro Pascal is fully aware of his newfound status—and he is fully embracing it. He admits that he doesn’t fully understand what it means, especially when someone calls him “zaddy”, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t like it, as evidenced by this red carpet interview.

In fact, he has fully embraced his simp-worthy status that when he hosted Saturday Night Live, a whole sketch was based on it. It only sent us even more and solidified his status as father periodt (this is a reference to the sketch. Please don’t think I actually write this way). Of course, that’s not to say that the man is just physically good-looking (which he is). The reason why the internet has been so enamoured with him is because he is genuinely such a good soul and one heck of a terrific actor to boot.

Of course, Twitter has had a field day with Pedro so we’ve compiled some of our favourites. Here’s the best of Twitter simping over Papi Pascal.

https://twitter.com/cinnamoanrol/status/1627714422897790976?s=20

https://twitter.com/vinaverdemusic/status/1630928182995226624?s=20

To top it all off, here’s that iconic TikTok edit that has made this song Pedro’s unofficial theme.

@dvcree

petitioning to be your fav pedro pascal editor #pedropascal #pedropascaledit #agentwhiskey #kingsman #dvcree

♬ save a horse ride a cowboy – ᖭི༏ᖫྀ

Hero image: Courtesy HBO GO

HBO Disney the mandalorian The Last of Us Pedro Pascal
Pedro Pascal is the internet's daddy, and Twitter has, uh, things to say

Eric E. Surbano

Eric E. Surbano

Eric can be found lost in his own world jamming with headphones on while writing when he's not prepping for a DnD session or researching 'Star Wars' galactic history on Wookiepedia. A proud Ravenclaw, he loves playing (and writing about) video games, humming the 'Doctor Who' theme under his breath, and rewatching 'Friends', 'New Girl', and 'The West Wing'.

   
