Ravishing characters played by Aditya Roy Kapur that will have you drooling

A look at the Instagram profile of Aditya Roy Kapur, and you will find numerous photos of him looking like a snack. The actor, who has worked on more than a dozen films now, is considered to be one of the most handsome stars in the industry. In his movies as well, Aditya Roy Kapur has played roles that have become iconic over time with several discussions on how good the actor looks on screen.

The actor exudes charisma and his character from movies like Fitoor (2016), Ok Jaanu (2017), Kalank (2019), Malang (2020), and Ludo (2020) have managed to prove the same. Things got even grander when The Night Manager arrived on Disney+ Hotstar this year, where fans took to social media to appreciate his acting and his ravishing looks. Many dropped comments on the photos posted by Aditya Roy Kapur on Instagram from his show as well.

Interestingly, the actor did not see himself working in movies initially. He worked as a VJ on the music channel Channel V India before marking his Hindi film debut in 2009 with a supporting role in London Dreams. Initially, the actor did not gain that much prominence but everything changed in 2013 when he worked on the musical romance movie titled Aashiqui 2 alongside Shraddha Kapoor. People started taking note of his craft and admiring his skills.

With the growing popularity of his movies, Kapur also gained a strong following on Instagram. He often shares moments from his intimate life on the app and keeps his fans updated about his work as well. As he turns 38 this 16 November, we look at some iconic characters played by the actor through a gallery of his suave photos.

Photo Gallery: Movies that showcased Aditya Roy Kapur in a sultry avatar