8 Pooja Hegde movies that prove she’s more than just a pretty face

Pooja Hegde, the famed Indian actress, has been making waves on the silver screen for quite some time now. Having started her career in showbiz as a model and a beauty pageant winner, she has come a long way and made quite a name for herself in the industry with her grit and determination. Today, we are looking at the best Pooja Hegde movies that make her shine as an actor.

Born on 13 October 1990, Pooja Hegde was the second runner-up at the I Am She–Miss Universe India pageant in 2010. From there on, she went on to make acting debut in the 2012 Tamil film Mugamoodi. After this in 2014 came her first Telugu release, Oka Laila Kosam. Hedge won the SIIMA Award for Best Actress – Telugu for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo in 2020 and for Most Eligible Bachelor in 2021. She was nominated for the Filmfare Award for Best Actress – Telugu for several of her films. Celebrating her successful stint in showbiz in such a short time, here are the best Pooja Hegde movies to look at.

Best Pooja Hegde movies to watch

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Directed by Farhad Samji, this is the story of an eldest brother among three siblings. He refuses to get married since he believes that his marriage will destroy the harmony in the family, but his siblings get together to find the ideal match for him. This Pooja Hegde movie is a multi-starrer and a complete family entertainer.

Radhe Shyam

Of the big budget movies of 2022, this Pooja Hegde movie also starred Prabhas. The story is set in 1970s Europe, where a world-renowned palmist Vikramaditya meets a doctor named Prerna and falls in love, but their relationship is ill-fated as he can foresee his terminal illness and his destiny.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

This Telugu film starred Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. It chronicles the life of a middle-class guy Bantu who is constantly despised and neglected by his father. But as fate would have it, he gets to know his real parentage lies in a billionaire family. Slowly, he tries to blend in with his real family and find a place where he truly belongs.

Mohenjo Daro

This Pooja Hegde movie marked her Bollywood debut. Ashutosh Gowariker’s period drama co-starring Hrithik Roshan is set in the ancient Indus Valley civilisation. The movie chronicles a poor farmer, Sarman, who arrives in Mohenjo Daro, a culturally rich city that is ruled by the tyrannical ruler Maham. When he learns how Maham tortured his family in the past, he becomes determined to seek revenge.

DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham

Another Pooja Hegde-Allu Arjun hit movie, this is the story of a rebellious man, known as DJ. He undergoes rigorous training to become an undercover officer. He gets the project of going after and taking down a corrupt politician.But fate has something else in plan as he ends up falling in love with the politician’s daughter.

Housefull 4

The fourth instalment of the franchise, Housefull 4 was a multi-starrer. In this comedy of errors, three brothers are set to marry three sisters. But when they get a peek into their distant past, they find that in their current birth, their brides have been mixed up. This leads to a huge chaos. The film might not have done well at the box-office, but it remains a huge family entertainer.

Most Eligible Bachelor

A love story for the youth of today, this film centres around the two protagonists who confront each other with their respective views about marriage and life post marriage. Harsha is an eligible bachelor whose mother sets up 20 girls he can meet with to find his potential bride. But he falls for an outspoken girl Vibha, who challenges his views on marriage.

Cirkus

This Pooja Hegde movie is set in a mystical town where a ringmaster and troupe aim to entertain. But chaos ensues in the town when two identical twins separated at birth happen to visit the same town at the same time. The mistaken identity leads to a comedy of errors, making it an out and out entertainer.

All Images: Courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram