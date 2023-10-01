Prajakta Koli net worth: How wealthy is YouTuber Mostly Sane?

From what started as a mere YouTube channel, Prajakta Koli (popularly known as Mostly Sane) has come a very long way. The young YouTuber is considered to be one of the most successful content creators in India and since a very young age, Prajakta Koli has been adding several zeros to her net worth as well. Today, she is not only famous for her YouTube page, but has many fans who love her movies and TV shows.

Prajakta Koli wanted to be a radio jockey from a very young age. So after finishing college, she began her media career as an intern at Fever 104 FM radio station in Mumbai. YouTube video creation was a fairly new concept then, but Koli took the leap of faith and launched her channel — Mostly Sane in 2015. Her relatable videos which revolved around family, siblings, college lives and more, gained massive prominence. Very soon, she became a popular name amongst the young crowd.

Her acting chops impressed filmmakers throughly and her 2020 short film, Khayali Pulao, made a more powerful impact. Her skills landed her a role in a Netflix series titled Mismatched. The show premiered its first season in 2020, making her character Dimple highly popular. But it did not stop at that. In 2022, the actress was seen in Dharma Productions’ Jugjugg Jeeyo as Ginny as well. Her Bollywood debut was followed by a series of wonderful projects including Mismatched season 2, Vidya Balan starrer Neeyat and more.

These projects massively contributed to the net worth of Prajakta Koli, making her one of the richest YouTubers as well. Recently, Prajakta Koli also took a plunge in her relationship after she announced her engagement with her long-term boyfriend, Vrishank Khanal. The young actress lives a life of luxury which is full of international trips with Vrishank, luxury purchases and a rich lifestyle. Let’s take a look at how she spends her money.

A quick look at the impressive net worth of Prajakta Koli

Despite being busy with her acting projects, Prajakta often posts videos on her YouTube channel. Prajakta Koli earns money from movies, TV shows, brand endorsements and her YouTube channel. She is one of the most loved YouTubers in the country with approximately 6.85 million followers on the platform currently.

Net worth of Prajakta Koli

Her net worth is estimated to be USD 1.9 million approx. (INR 16 crore). Her monthly income from YouTube is around USD 48,138 (INR 40 lakh) and her annual income is estimated to be USD 481,384 (INR 4 crore). Prajakta Koli charges USD 36,117 (INR 30 lakh) for her roles in movies and TV shows. Her net worth has hiked by 15 per cent over the past few years.

Her net worth in the past few years

The net worth of Prajakta Koli in 2022 was estimated to be USD 1.7 million (INR 14 crore approximately). In 2020, her net worth was around USD 1.3 million (INR 10 crore approx.) and in 2020, it was over USD 1 million (INR 8 crore approximately). In 2019, Prajakta Koli had a net worth of USD 800,000 (INR 6 crore approximately), which was huge for her age.

Properties owned by the YouTuber

The actress has always lived with her parents. In 2019, the family moved to a new house in a posh area of Mumbai. The luxury apartment is worth USD 60,192 (INR 50 lakh). Her brightly lit home has all the modern amenities and is very spacious.

Cars owned by the Jugjugg Jeeyo actress

Not much has been talked about about her car collection, but the actress is often spotted in a Toyota Fortuner, which is valued at USD 48,154 (INR 40 lakh).

