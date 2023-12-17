The heart-warming story behind Prateeksha, Amitabh Bachchan’s luxurious abode

Being one of the biggest names in the industry, Amitabh Bachchan is known to live a life of opulence. From fancy cars to luxurious properties, the star is known to invest his hard-earned money very smartly. Out of the many expensive things that he owns, the houses and bungalows owned by Amitabh Bachchan in Mumbai including Pratiksha have always been a matter of interest for his fans.

Prateeksha, especially, is a bungalow that Amitabh Bachchan has also often talked about a lot on Instagram and his blog posts. The bungalow holds very special value to Big B, who recently gifted it to his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Worth INR 50.63 crore, Pratiksha is one of the landmark houses in the Juhu area in Mumbai. Here’s everything we know about this house that holds immense sentimental value for Amitabh Bachchan.

A sneak peek into the history of Amitabh Bachchan’s house Pratiksha

Prateeksha is erected on two plots measuring 890.47 sq m and 674 sq m. Amitabh Bachchan gifted the cherished bungalow, Pratiksha to Shweta Bachchan through two gift deeds. The transfer was executed on 8 November where Big B paid a stamp duty of INR 50.65 lakh. Both plots are part of the Vithal Nagar Cooperative Housing Society Ltd.

Amitabh Bachchan’s first house

Pratiksha was the first bungalow that Amitabh Bachchan purchased in Mumbai after the success of Sholay in 1975. He resided with his parents — poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan and mother Teji in this house. Prateeksha remained with the star for over 45 years after which he shifted to Jalsa.

How did the house get its name?

In one of his blogs, Amitabh Bachchan revealed how the house got the name Pratiksha. He wrote, “Babuji saw the house as we invited him and Maa Ji to now live with us and named it, Prateeksha… It came from a line of one of his works: “Swagat sabke liye yaha par, nahi kisi ke liye prateeksha”.”

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai’s wedding

After his parent’s death, Big B and the family moved to Jalsa. Bachchan kept the house as is in the memory of his parents. Interestingly, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan‘s wedding took place at Prateeksha in 2007.

The tale of the beloved Gulmohar tree

In July 2020, a Gulmohar tree which was planted in Prateeksha’s garden was uprooted because of a storm. This made Big B quite emotional, who later penned down a long note about the tree in his blog. Amitabh Bachchan revealed that the tree was a sapling that he planted when the bungalow was purchased. “This large gulmohar tree was planted as a sapling by me when we got our first house, Prateeksha, in 1976 .. the recent storm brought it down .. but yesterday on my Mother’s birthday (12 August), I replanted a fresh new Gulmohar tree in her name at the same spot,” wrote the actor.

