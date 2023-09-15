Pulkit Samrat net worth: A quick look at the ‘Fukrey’ actor’s wealth

We often see television actors make the shift and enter the film industry. But there are only a few who make it big. One of the celebrities who achieved this feat is Pulkit Samrat. The Fukrey star made his acting debut with TV serials. He was a household name in the television space with his character Laksh Virani from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi winning everyone’s hearts. However, Pulkit Samrat soon shifted his focus to films and is now a bankable name in the industry with a whopping net worth.

After gaining recognition from daily soaps, Pulkit made his silver screen debut in 2012 with Bittoo Boss. The film did little for the actor, but then came Fukrey (2013). He essayed the lead role of Hunny in the ensemble comedy film and made everyone notice his craft. Pulkit Samrat went on to work on films like Jai Ho (2014), O Teri (2014), Dolly Ki Doli (2015), Sanam Re (2016), Fukrey Returns (2017), Taish (2020) and more which contributed to his net worth.

He will return to the screen for Fukrey 3 with Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadha and Pankaj Tripathi. The film is slated to hit the theatres on 28 September. So, before you watch him on the big screen, here’s a quick glance at the Bangistan actor’s luxurious life.

From properties to cars: Everything that adds to the net worth of Pulkit Samrat

Pulkit Samrat’s major income comes from acting and brand endorsements. He also earns a fair amount of money from modelling. The estimated net worth of Pulkit Samrat is USD 5 million (INR 41 crore approx.) in 2023. His monthly income is approximately USD 36,156 (INR 30 lakh). Pulkit charges USD 18,078 (INR 15 lakh) for photoshoots and USD 60,263 (INR 50 lakh) for brand endorsements. The actor charges USD 72,315 (INR 60 lakh) per movie. His annual salary sums upto USD 361,578 (INR 3 crore).

The Junooniyat actor’s net worth in the last few years

The net worth of Pulkit Samrat in 2022 was estimated to be USD 4 million (INR 33 crore approx.). In 2021, his net worth summed up to USD 3.5 million (INR 29 crore approx.). The actor’s net worth was USD 2 million (INR 16 crore approx.) in 2020 and was estimated to be USD 1.5 million (INR 12 crore approx.) in 2019.

Properties owned by the star

Pulkit spent USD 1.6 million approx. (INR 14 crore) for a luxury property in Mumbai where he currently resides. The actor also owns several other properties in Delhi and Mumbai.

Wheels owned by Pulkit Samrat

The actor owns a couple of high-end models of luxurious cars including a BMW X5 and an Audi Q7, both approximately worth USD 96,414 (INR 80 lakh). It is said that he is not very fond of cars though.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Is Pulkit Samrat still married?

The actor was married to his girlfriend, Shweta Rohira. The couple separated in November 2015. He is currently in a serious relationship with actor Kriti Kharbanda.

– Did Pulkit Samrat and Yami Gautam date?

Pulkit did date Yami Gautam, but the couple eventually broke up.

– How old is Pulkit?

The actor is 39 years old.

All Images: Courtesy Pulkit Samrat/Instagram