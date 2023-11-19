The man with a 100% success rate, a look at Rajkumar Hirani’s net worth

Rajkumar Hirani is a renowned Indian filmmaker known for his successful and critically acclaimed films. In an industry where success is as fleeting as failure, he is the man who always gets things right. And with great success comes great wealth. That’s why we are looking at Rajkumar Hirani’s net worth in this article.

Rajkumar Hirani gained widespread recognition for his unique storytelling and direction style, often addressing social issues with a touch of humour and emotion. This unique style of looking at things has led to the Raju Hirani school of storytelling, making him one of the most sought-after filmmakers in Bollywood. With films like Munna Bhai M.B.B.S, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, 3 Idiots, and more, his filmography hits the right blend of box office success and critical acclaim. Let’s take a look at Rajkumar Hirani’s net worth.

All about Rajkumar Hirani’s net worth

Early life

Born on 20 November 1962, Hirani is regarded as one of the most successful filmmakers and greatest filmmakers of Indian cinema. He was born in Nagpur to a Sindhi family, where his ancestors originally belonged to Mehrabpur, a city now in the Naushahro Firoz District, Sindh, in Pakistan. After studying at St. Francis De’Sales High School, Nagpur, Hirani’s father wanted him to pursue engineering, but he was always more inclined towards films and theatre. Later he went Film and Television Institute of India in Pune to do a film editing course and earned a scholarship.

Career

After trying his luck in film editing for many years, Hirani still had no success, which is when he moved to television advertising. Fevicol’s Jor Laga Ke Haisha and was also Kinetic’s Luna ad were some of the campaigns he was a part of. Slowly he moved to movies, where he started working with Vidhu Vinod Chopra, on promos and trailers for 1942: A Love Story. Post this, he edited promotions for Kareeb in 1998, and scored his first opportunity as a film editor with Mission Kashmir.

In 2003, he gave the world a cinematic gem with his directorial debut Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. starring Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani, Gracy Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill, and Sunil Dutt. The film went on to become a massive hit, and since then, there’s been no looking back for Hirani.

Rajkumar Hirani’s net worth

Given the commercial success and cultural impact of his movies, it is most obvious that Rajkumar Hirani has achieved financial success in his career. Filmmaking, especially in the Indian film industry, can be a lucrative venture, with successful directors earning substantial incomes from box office collections, satellite rights, and other revenue streams.

As per several reports, Rajkumar Hirani has a net worth of INR 1,300 crores with an annual income of more than INR 80 crores. His main source of income is his movies, of course. In addition to his directorial ventures, Hirani has also been involved in writing and producing, contributing to various aspects of the filmmaking process. These multifaceted roles further contribute to his overall net worth.

Hero Image: Courtesy Bollywood Hungama, CC BY 3.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0>, via Wikimedia Commons; Featured Image: Courtesy Bollywood Hungama, CC BY 3.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0>, via Wikimedia Commons