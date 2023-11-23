From INR 50 to INR 41 crore: How controversial queen Rakhi Sawant built her net worth

One of the most entertaining celebrities that you will find on Instagram is Rakhi Sawant. Always upto something controversial or funny, the actress has managed to amass a fan following that loves her for being her unapologetic self on and off camera. While she might not be picking up many Bollywood projects, Rakhi Sawant has managed to stay in the latest news time and again, and this crazy popularity has helped her build a massive net worth as well as own luxurious assets including a house in Dubai.

The actress marked her film debut in 1997 with Agnichakra and went on to do several small roles and dance numbers in films like Joru Ka Ghulam (2000), Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hain (2000), and Yeh Raaste Hain Pyaar Ke (2001). Rakhi Sawant eventually gained recognition for her performances in Mohabbat Hai Mirchi (2002) and Pardesiya (2005) and started building her net worth. The actress bagged roles in movies like Masti (2004) and Shah Rukh Khan starrer Main Hoon Na (2004), which went on to become some of her iconic roles. Rakhi Sawant, now very active on Instagram, manages to headline the latest news for her relationships and her comical antics, and has managed to collect a massive net worth. Let’s take a look at how she spends her money on luxurious things.

A look at the whopping net worth of Rakhi Sawant

Apart from acting in movies, Rakhi Sawant has also gained popularity as a model and television talk show host. She also did a couple of reality shows including Bigg Boss 1 (2007), Bigg Boss 14 (2020), Rakhi Ka Swayamwar (2009) and Maa Exchange (2011). Here’s what contributes to her net worth:

Rakhi Sawant’s net worth

Rakhi Sawant has an estimated net worth of INR 41.65 crore (USD 5 million). Reports suggest that she started working when she was merely 11 years old. At that time, the actress used to receive INR 50 (USD 0.60) as her salary. Her monthly salary now sums up to INR 50 lakh (USD 60,014) as per several reports. Rakhi Sawant also earns through advertisements, brand promotion and social media posts on Instagram. She earned 1.5 lakh (USD 1,800) per week for her stint inside the Bigg Boss 14 house and later took home 14 lakh (USD 16,803) when she decided to quit the game. She earned 2.5 lakh (USD 3,000) per week for her stint inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. The dancer also owns a dance academy in Dubai that rakes in money in huge amounts.

The actress’ net worth over the years

The net worth of Rakhi Sawant was estimated to be approximately INR 8.33 crore in 2005 (USD 1 million) and INR 16.66 crore approx. (USD 2 million) in 2010. Rakhi Sawant remained in the latest news headlines despite less work and gained a net worth of INR 24.99 crore approx. (USD 3 million) in 2015.

Properties owned by the Dum actress

The former Bigg Boss contestant stays in a luxurious apartment in Andheri. Apart from this, she also owns another apartment in Juhu and a bungalow worth INR 11 crore (USD 1.3 million approx.) as well. Rakhi Sawant also owns a luxurious house in Dubai, which was reportedly gifted to her by her ex-husband, Adil Khan Durrani.

Cars parked in her garage

Sawant is often seen travelling in expensive cars. She owns a stunning INR 21.6 lakh (USD 25,926) worth Ford Endeavor along with a Mercedes-Benz GLE 350d, a BMW X5, a Volkswagen Polo, and a Range Rover Evoque.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– How rich is Rakhi Sawant?

Rakhi Sawant has an estimated net worth of INR 41.65 crore (USD 5 million).

– Which car does Rakhi Sawant own?

The actress owns several luxurious cars including a Mercedes-Benz GLE 350d, a BMW X5 and more.

– Who gifted the BMW to Rakhi?

The car was gifted to her by her ex-husband, Adil Khan Durrani.

– Why is the actress so famous?

She is famous for her item numbers and multiple controversies that she has been a part of.

All Images: Courtesy Rakhi Sawant/Instagram