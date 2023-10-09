A look at Rakul Preet Singh’s net worth which is as glorious as her acting career

Rakul Preet Singh entered the movie industry with the Kannada film Gilli (2009), and just like many other South Indian actresses, she soon made the transition into Hindi films. Her debut in Bollywood happened with Divya Kumar’s directorial debut Yaariyan (2014). Her first film made everyone take note of her craft, and soon enough she became a bankable name in the industry. Rakul Preet Singh’s net worth has exponentially grown in all these years, thus making her one of the most successful stars in the industry.

What also helped Rakul Preet Singh amass a huge net worth was her hit movies. The actress grabbed the female lead in half a dozen movies in 2015. Four movies starring Rakul Preet Singh were high-profile Telugu films including Surender Reddy’s Kick 2 opposite Ravi Teja, Srinu Vaitla’s Bruce Lee opposite Ram Charan, Sukumar’s Nannaku Prematho opposite Jr. NTR and Boyapati Srinu’s Sarrainodu opposite Allu Arjun. These films massively contributed to Rakul Preet Singh’s net worth and helped her bag more and more films ahead. As she rings in her 33rd birthday on 10 October, let’s take a look at her luxurious lifestyle.

Rakul Preet Singh’s net worth will leave you stunned

Rakul Preet Singh has worked on more than 30 Tamil and Telugu films and several Bollywood movies. Her net worth is estimated to be approximately 6 million (INR 49 crore). Her annual income sums up to USD 961,024 (INR 8 crore) and her monthly income rounds up to USD 60,064 (INR 50 lakh). The Kick 2 actress charges USD 360,384 (INR 3 crore) for one movie. She earns USD 54,057 (INR 45 lakh) through a month of different brand promotions and advertisement campaigns.

Rakul Preet Singh’s net worth growth in the last few years

In 2022, her net worth was estimated to be USD 5.5 million (INR 45 crore approx.) and in 2021, it was valued at USD 4 million (INR 33 crore approx.). Her net worth was USD 3 million (INR 24 crore approx.) in 2020 and it was estimated to be USD 2.5 million (INR 20 crore approx.) in 2019.

Properties owned by the De De Pyaar De actress

Rakul Preet Singh owns several properties in different states of India. Her 16,000 sq. ft house in Lotus Pond, Hyderabad is located in a very posh area of Jubilee Hills. The 3 BHK house is valued at USD 360,384 (INR 3 crore). She also has properties in Mumbai, Vizag and Delhi as well. Apart from this, the actress also co-runs three gyms with her brother Aman Preet Singh in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam, which also fetches her a heavy income.

Cars owned by the actress

Rakul has many fancy cars parked in her garage. Her car collection includes a Mercedes Benz GLE worth USD 120,128 (INR 1 crore), a Range Rover Sports priced at USD 84,090 (INR 70 lakh), and a BMW 520D valued at USD 90,096 (INR 75 lakh). She also owns an Audi Q3 which cost her USD 42,043 (INR 35 lakh) and a Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 worth over USD 355,567 (INR 2.96 crore).

Other profitable ventures

Back in 2021, Rakul Preet Singh and her brother also launched an application-based start-up named StarringYou. The app has been designed to help individuals with problems they generally face when it comes to landing work in the film industry. The app creates a platform where aspiring actors can easily audition for jobs featured on the app from across regional industries and get jobs. The app also mints large sums of money for Rakul Preet.

Expensive accessories and luxury purchases

The actress gifted herself a very expensive five-carat diamond ring which cost her lakhs of rupees. Apart from this, the actress is often spotted carrying expensive watches, bags and shoes.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Is Rakul Preet Singh successful?

The actress is currently experiencing a successful phase in her career with back-to-back hit films like Doctor G, Chhatriwali and more.

– Can Rakul Preet Singh speak Telugu?

The Aiyaary actress is very fluent in Telugu.

– Did Rakul Preet Singh win Miss India?

No, she never won the Miss India title. She, however, did bag titles like People’s Choice Miss Indiatimes, Pantaloons Femina Miss Fresh Face, Femina Miss Talented, Femina Miss Beautiful Smile and Femina Miss Beautiful Eyes.

– How much does Rakul charge for a movie?

The actress charges USD 360,384 (INR 3 crore) for one movie.

All Images: Courtesy Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram