Rana Daggubati net worth: A look at Baahubali actor’s wealth, earnings and more

A prominent Indian actor, producer, and entrepreneur known for his work in the Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi film industries, Rana Daggubati dons many hats. His journey in the entertainment industry has been marked by success and versatility. From his early days in the Telugu film industry to his international recognition with Baahubali, he has cemented his position as a prominent figure in Indian cinema. Today we will be looking at Rana Daggubati’s net worth.

One of the richest villains in the Indian film industry, Rana has never restricted himself to doing just one particular kind of role. From leading roles to supporting characters in different languages, his filmography is diverse. Rana is also an established television personality, hosting award shows such as the 2nd IIFA Utsavam, the South Indian International Movie Awards. He also hosted his celebrity talk show. With all his acting stints and more, he has built himself a massive empire worth crores. Here’s delving into Rana Daggubati’s net worth.

All about Rana Daggubati’s net worth

Early life

Rana Daggubati comes from a well-known film family in India, with his grandfather being the legendary Telugu film producer D. Ramanaidu. His father, D. Suresh Babu, was also an eminent film producer. Born on December 14, 1984, in Chennai, India, Rana has carved a niche for himself in the Indian film industry with his versatile acting skills and choice of diverse roles.

During his early years, he went to Chettinad Vidyashram in Chennai. After moving to

Hyderabad, he went to Nalanda Vidya Bhavan High School and The Hyderabad Public School. In fact, during his years at Hyderabad Public School, he was classmates with Ram Charan, Sharwanand, Nikhil Siddharth, and Nag Ashwin. He did his college from St. Mary’s College in Hyderabad, where he studied Industrial photography.

Career and breakthrough

Rana Daggubati made his silver screen debut with the Telugu film Leader in 2010, directed by Sekhar Kammula. The film received critical acclaim for its engaging narrative and Rana’s compelling performance as Arjun Prasad, a dynamic political leader. His impactful portrayal earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut – South, setting the stage for a promising career ahead.

However, his breakthrough came with the epic historical drama Baahubali: The Beginning in 2015 and its sequel Baahubali: The Conclusion in 2017, directed by S. S. Rajamouli. These magnum opuses not only shattered box office records but also catapulted Rana to international fame. His role as Bhallaladeva, the antagonist, showcased his acting prowess and the range of his skills. The success of the Baahubali franchise solidified Rana’s position as a bankable actor in Indian cinema.

Rana Daggubati’s net worth

Rana Daggubati’s net worth is as massive as his stardom. According to a report by Koimoi.com, his net worth stands at a whopping INR 45 crore. The same report states that his annual income is INR 8 crores. His income and wealth comes from his acting stints, where he stars in some of the biggest movies.

Rana Daggubati also endorses several brands, which further adds to his wealth. He reportedly charges around INR 70-80 lakh for every brand that he endorses. Some of the brands in his kitty are CEAT Tyres, UBON, Ramraj Cotton, SmartWater by Coca-Cola, and more.

Apart from his success in the film industry, Rana Daggubati’s net worth also features his entrepreneurial venture. He co-owns a production company called Suresh Productions with his father, Suresh Babu Daggubati. Additionally, he has been involved in various businesses, including a visual effects company and a talent management agency.

All Images: Courtesy Rana Daggubati/Instagram