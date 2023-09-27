A lavish house & other expensive things owned by Ranbir Kapoor

One can, without a doubt, say that Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood. With so many hits under his belt and a family background that is so rich, the actor is also known for living a life of luxury. Be it his splendid house or his exorbitant car collection, Ranbir Kapoor, who enjoys a massive net worth, is the owner of some really expensive things.

The actor has a knack for collecting extravagant watches, fancy gadgets and sneakers. He also loves to travel, and is often spotted flying off to new countries with his wife, Alia Bhatt. With a whopping net worth that sums up in crores, it is very obvious that Ranbir Kapoor likes to spend his money on expensive house items, new cars, and other pricey things. On the occasion of his 41st birthday that’s on 28 September, let’s take a look at some of the most expensive things owned by the Animal actor.

From lavish house to impressive car collection: Expensive things owned by Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor has a net worth of USD 41 million approx. (INR 345 crore). The Sanju actor earns from movies and brand endorsements. He charges USD 6 million approx. (INR 50 crore) for a project, plus a share in the profit. His annual income sums up to USD 3.6 million approx. (INR 30 crore).

Houses owned by Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor is currently residing in a beautiful apartment in Pali Hill, Bandra. Being one of the poshest residential areas in the suburbs, Kapoor’s house is no less than a masterpiece. The actor spent USD 4.2 million approx. (INR 35 crore) on the house. The actor will soon be shifting to his family home — the Krishna Raj Bungalow, along with Alia and their daughter. The bungalow is currently under construction. He also leased an apartment in Trump Towers, Pune for USD 57,680 (INR 48 lakh) annual rent.

The YJHD actor’s impressive bike

While the actor is often spotted travelling by car, he also owns a foldable electric bike that’s very special to him. Ranbir owns a Mate X electric bike worth USD 1,802 (INR 1.5 lakh) which was reportedly gifted to him by his wife.

Watch gifted by Amitabh Bachchan

The actor is a watch aficionado and Amitabh Bachchan deemed it fit to gift his co-star an expensive watch. The megastar gifted Kapoor a Richard Mille RM 010 worth USD 60,083 (INR 50 lakh). Other expensive watches in his collection include a Hublot Mexican watch and a Rolex.

The sneaker-crazy side of Kapoor

The Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar actor is a huge sneaker-head. He has an exceptional collection of sneakers. The actor was once seen sporting a Nike X Off-White sneaker worth USD 3,292 (INR 2.74 lakh). He also owns a Nike AirMax 1 Atmos worth USD 983 (INR 81,823) and a pair of Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 Beluga worth USD 1,071 (INR 89,200).

The outstanding car collection of Ranbir Kapoor

The cars parked in Kapoor’s garage include a Land Rover Range Rover Vogue worth USD 409,771 (INR 3.41 crore), an Audi R8 valued at USD 326,855 (INR 2.72 crore), a Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG worth USD 257,158 (INR 2.14 crore), an Audi A8 L W12 and so on.

His football team

Back in 2014, the Brahmastra actor won the bidding for the Mumbai franchise to be the eighth team in the inaugural season of the Indian Football League. He owns Mumbai City Football Club with Bimal Parekh as the co-owner.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-What car does Ranbir Kapoor have?

Ranbir Kapoor has an extravagant car collection consisting of a Land Rover Range Rover Vogue, an Audi R8, a Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG, an Audi A8 L W12 and so on.

-Do Alia and Ranbir live on different floors?

No, the couple resides on the same floor.

-What is Ranbir Kapoor’s personality?

Ranbir Kapoor is poised, dedicated, and grounded. He likes to keep himself away from the limelight and is not publicly on social media as well.

-Where is Ranbir’s house?

His house is in Pali Hill, Bandra.

-What expensive things does Ranbir Kapoor own?

The actor owns several expensive things including houses, watches, sneakers, and cars.

All Images: Courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram