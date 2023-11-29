A look at Rani Mukerji’s massive net worth and her most precious assets

Raja Ki Aayegi Baaraat (1996), Ghulam (1998), Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Talaash (2012), Mardaani (2014) — these are a few of the several movies that Rani Mukerji has been a part of. For more than two decades, the Bollywood actress has continuously entertained fans with her versatility to eventually become one of the most prominent names in the industry. Today, Rani Mukerji enjoys a cult status and also has an enormous net worth that will blow your mind.

Rani Mukerji was one of the highest-paid actresses in B-Town at a point in time. She was part of movies that were commercial hits and the audience showered love on Mukerji for her versatility. And the legacy still continues. She was last seen in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway (2023), a film based on a true incident, and the star managed to impress everyone with her work. With so many successful hits and several accolades to her name, Rani Mukerji enjoys a luxurious lifestyle. Let us take a look at her net worth.

Everything that tots up to the outstanding net worth of Rani Mukerji

Movies, brand endorsements and other professional engagements act as the main contributors to the net worth of Rani Mukerji. She is married to Aditya Chopra, one of the biggest producers in the industry, and the power couple is one of the richest celebrity pairs as well.

Net worth of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway actress

According to BollywoodShaadis.com, the Mardaani actress’ net worth stands at INR 206 crore (USD 24.72 million approx.). She charges INR 7 crore (USD 840,007) per film and earns approximately INR 6 crore (USD 720,025) per brand endorsement. The star’s monthly income sums up to INR 2 crore (USD 240,008) while her yearly income is estimated to be INR 20 crore (USD 2.4 million approx.).

Properties owned by Rani Mukerji

As per reports in Fin Cash, Mukerji owns a beautiful property in Juhu, Mumbai, valued at around INR 30 crore (USD 3.6 million approx.) with modern amenities including a gym, a swimming pool, and round-the-clock security. She also owns a bungalow in Khandala, estimated to be worth INR 8 crore (USD 960,033 million approx.) and a luxurious residence in Navi Mumbai worth INR 8 crore (USD 960,033). Additionally, she also invested in a spacious property in Khar, for which the actress paid a sum of INR 7.12 crore (USD 854,424).

Wheels owned by the Paheli actress

As per reports in Fin Cash, the actress’ adoration for luxury automobiles is well-documented through her car collection. She owns an Audi A8 W12 worth 1.25 crore (USD 150,004), a Mercedes-Benz E-Class priced at INR 55 lakh (USD 66,002), a Mercedes Benz S-Class valued at INR 2.17 crore (USD 260,407), a Range Rover Vogue costing INR 2.39 crore (USD 286,809), and a BMW 7 Series costing INR 1.70 crore (USD 204,006). Apart from this, she also owns a premier customised vanity van full of contemporary amenities and plentiful features.

Her expensive wardrobe to take note of

According to BollywoodShaadis.com, Rani Mukerji is often spotted wearing the most expensive brands even at the airport. She is often spotted wearing Gucci outfits and shoes which cost around INR 4 lakh (USD 4,800). She was once spotted wearing an expensive black leather jacket worth INR 1.30 lakh (USD 1,560). She also owns several expensive bags including a tiny white sling bag from Dolce & Gabbana’s 2020 Spring collection. The bag is worth INR 50,000 (USD 600) approximately. She also owns a Valentino army green chain sling bag that costs a whopping INR 1.19 lakh (USD 1,427)among others.

Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra’s combined net worth

Aditya Chopra wears several hats as a producer, director, screenwriter and film distributor. He has a net worth of INR 6504 crore (USD 780 million approx.) and enjoys a monthly salary of INR 36 crore (USD 4.3 million approximately). Yash Raj Films has an annual turnover of more than INR 10,000 crore (USD 1199 million approximately). According to BollywoodShaadis.com, joining their individual assets and achievements, the duo has a combined net worth of INR 6710 crores (USD 805 million approx.).

All Images: Courtesy Instagram