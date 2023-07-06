Ranveer Singh’s net worth: How wealthy is the actor in 2023

A ball of energy – Ranveer Singh was able to make a mark with just his first appearance on the big screen. The young talent made his acting debut with a leading role in Band Baaja Baaraat in 2010. The actor became a bankable name with just one role. Thereafter, everyone was looking forward to what the actor was going to do next. Ranveer Singh did exactly what was expected of him and gave simultaneous hits. The success of the films added multiple zeroes to the net worth of Ranveer Singh as well.

His films like Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013), Bajirao Mastani (2015), Padmaavat (2018), Simmba (2018), and Gully Boy (2019) to name a few, proved that he was a force to reckon with. With such a flourishing career, it was obvious that the net worth of Ranveer Singh kept increasing rapidly every year as well. Being a Sindhi, he also knew how to invest this money wisely. The actor owns several expensive properties, cars and other expensive assets as he lives a luxurious life. Today, as he celebrates his 38th birthday, let’s take a look at his salary, assets and his life as one of the most successful actors in the industry.

What contributes to the whopping net worth of Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh earns money through movies, brand endorsements and stage shows. He also often has a profit-sharing percentage from film earnings. He launched a music label called IncInk to promote raw hip-hop artistes in the country in 2019. He also launched a production House in 2020 named Maa Kasam Films. These two ventures also contribute to the net worth of Ranveer Singh.

Ranveer Singh’s net worth

According to several reports, The Gully Boy actor’s current net worth is USD 44 million approx. (INR 362 crore). The actor reportedly charges USD 2 million approx. (INR 20 crore) for each film. He earns an estimated salary of USD 2.5 million approx. (INR 21 crore) annually. In 2019, he was the seventh highest-paid celebrity in India according to Forbes, and has been featuring in the list since 2012.

Increase in the net worth of Ranveer Singh in the last five years

Ranveer Singh’s net worth in 2021 summed up to USD 42 million (INR 345 crore approx.). The net worth of Ranveer Singh was USD 35 million (INR 287 crore approx.) in 2020. He earned USD 27 million (INR 222 crore approx.) in 2019. The actor’s net worth was USD 20 million (INR 164 crore approx.) in 2018. His 2017 net worth summed up to USD 10 million (INR 82 crore approx.).

Remuneration from endorsements

Ranveer Singh endorses more than 34 brands which include Head & Shoulders, Ching’s, Jack & Jones, Make My Trip, Manyavar, Bingo, Colgate, Pepsi and more. Singh charges around USD 607,693 (INR 5 crore) for brand endorsements. His brand value is worth USD 10 million approx. (INR 84 crore).

Properties owned by the star

Ranveer Singh lives in a 5BHK apartment in Beaumonde Towers in Worli with Deepika Padukone which cost the couple USD 4 million approx. (INR 40 crore). Padukone and Singh also own a lavish 4-BHK house in Prabhadevi for which they splurged USD 1 million approx. (INR 16 crore) to buy the property. The lovebirds also purchased a bungalow in Alibagh worth USD 2 approx. (INR 22 crore). Ranveer Singh also owns a sea-facing luxury quadruplex in Bandra next to Shah Rukh Khan’s home Mannat worth USD 154 million approx. (INR 119 crore).

Cars parked in Ranveer Singh’s garage

Ranveer Singh is a car enthusiast. He owns a Range Rover and an Aston Martin Rapide S worth USD 3,64,573 approx. (INR 3 crore). He also owns a Mercedes GLS worth USD 121,524 (INR 1 crore), a Jaguar XJL worth USD 1,21,524 (INR 1 crore), and a Lamborghini Urus worth USD 607,622 (INR 5 crore). The actor also owns a convertible Ferrari worth USD 486,097 (INR 4 crore). The actor also gifted himself a Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 in 2021. The makers of his film Lootera also gifted him an Ariel Vintage Motorcycle worth USD 8,506 (INR 7 lakh) after he rode it in the film. The actor also owns a Dark Knight-themed vanity van that cost the actor nearly USD 97,219 (INR 80 lakh).

Other expensive assets owned by the Bajirao Mastani actor

Ranveer Singh owns a couple of watches made by Franck Muller. His Franck Muller Vanguard Yachting watch, which is covered with diamonds and is made with pure white gold, is worth USD 315,965 (INR 2.6 crore). He owns several expensive shows including a pair of Louis Vuitton ankle boots worth USD 26,067 (INR 1.45 lakh). Another expensive asset owned by the actor is his Gucci Flip Up Havana sunglasses which cost USD 437 (INR 35,999).

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s combined net worth

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got hitched in 2018 after dating for six years. The couple has a combined net worth of USD 89 million (INR 732 crore approx.). Deepika Padukone’s net worth is USD 60 million (INR 498 crore).

Upcoming projects of the actor

Ranveer Singh will be seen in Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani next. The film is slated to release on 28 July 2023. He also has films like Singham Again, Simmba 2 and Baiju Bawra in the pipeline. The actor is also rumoured to be a part of Don 3 and Shaktimaan. He has also reportedly signed a film with S. Shankar based on an epic Tamil novel named Velpari.

(All USD conversions done at the time of writing)

All Images: Courtesy Ranveer Singh/Instagram