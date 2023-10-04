Rekha’s net worth: A look at the grand life of the timeless beauty

Synonymous with elegance and timeless allure, there is no other actress as legendary as Rekha. Recognised as one of the finest actresses in Indian cinema, the veteran star still has the same impact on the audience as she had when she began acting in movies. With more than 180 films and several accolades in her kitty, Rekha enjoys a whopping net worth even now.

The gorgeous actress was born into a family of actors, but choosing acting as a career was not something Rekha had in mind. She started working as an actor at a fairly young age due to several reasons. She was just one-year-old when she played a small role in the Telugu-language drama Inti Guttu (1958). A financial crunch in the household forced Rekha to give up on her dream of becoming a flight attendant and she had to kickstart her acting career when she was just in the ninth grade.

Rekha’s first film was the Kannada movie Operation Jackpot Nalli C.I.D 999 (1969) where she played a lead role. Her Hindi debut was Sawan Bhadon, which was released in 1970. Both the films gave her immense recognition but something was missing still. Often panned in the press for her looks and weight, the actress decided to work on her looks next. Her appearance in 1978 films — Ghar and Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, featured her in a new avatar, and Rekha finally entered the golden era of her career that massively contributed to her net worth as well.

She went on to movies like Khubsoorat (1980), Baseraa (1981), Umrao Jaan (1981), Ek Hi Bhool (1981), Kalyug (1981), Silsila (1981), Vijeta (1982), Jeevan Dhaara (1982), Agar Tum Na Hote (1983), Utsav (1984), Khoon Bhari Maang (1988) that made her one of the most successful actress in Bollywood with a net worth that was growing in numbers every year. As the actor rings in her 69th birthday this 10th October, let us take a look at her opulent lifestyle.

Everything that adds up to the massive net worth of Rekha

It has been a long time since the audience has seen Rekha on the big screen, but she often makes appearances during different events. Rekha always arrives wearing the most stunning sarees, which highly talk about her luxurious lifestyle. Her earnings mostly came from movies and brand endorsements earlier. And now it comes from appearances on TV shows and through the rest of the assets she owns. Here is how much wealth the veteran star possesses.

The net worth of Rekha

The estimated net worth of the actress is around USD 40 million (INR 332 crore approx.). She receives USD 78,082 (INR 65 lakh) rupees annually as salary and allowances from her other ventures. The actress used to charge USD 1.6 million approx. (INR 14 crore) for one role. Rekha used to earn USD 720,871 (INR 6 crore) from brand promotions. She charges a similar amount for going to different shows and events now. During her time, she was one of the highest-paid celebrities in the film industry. Rekha also became a Rajya Sabha MP in 2012. She received an amount of USD 1,201 (INR 1 lakh) as an allowance from the government as well.

Other assets owned by the Biwi Ho To Aisi actress

Rekha owns other assets worth approximately USD 3 million (INR 25 crore). The veteran star also has an amazing collection of expensive Kanjeevaram sarees and gold jewellery. She is known to spend her money very judiciously and hence has a huge amount of savings as well.

Properties owned by Rekha

The Koi… Mil Gaya actress resides in a bungalow located in Bandra Bandstand in Mumbai. Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Farhan Akhtar are her neighbours. The value of her bungalow is said to be USD 12 million approx. (INR 100 crore). Besides this luxurious property, she owns several other houses in Mumbai and South India. She has also put a few of her properties on rent, which ensures that money is flowing constantly from there.

Her love for luxury cars

The legendary star has a collection of luxury vehicles including a Mercedez-Benz S-Class worth USD 260,668 (INR 2.17 crore), an Audi A8 valued at USD 195,835 (INR 1.63 crore), a Honda City, and a BMW i7 electric luxury sedan which is worth USD 243,892 (INR 2.03 crore). She is also one of the few Bollywood stars who own a Rolce Royce Ghost worth USD 722,066 (INR 6.01 crore).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What is the source of income of Rekha?

Her earnings mostly came from movies and brand endorsements she did earlier. And now it comes from appearances on TV shows and events.

– Why does Rekha still wear sindoor?

She once revealed during an interview that wearing sindoor is like a fashion statement for her.

– How many films Rekha has done?

The veteran star has worked in more than 180 films.

– What is the net worth of Rekha?

Her net worth is around USD 40 million (INR 332 crore approximately).

All Images: Courtesy IMDb