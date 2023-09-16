Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal net worth: Know the ‘Fukrey’ 3 stars’ combined wealth

We all love ourselves a good Bollywood love story, especially if it’s one that began on a film set. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are one such Bollywood couple who met on the set of a film, fell in love, got married, and are living the dream life now. Here’s a look at the combined net worth of one of our favourite Bollywood couples, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal met in 2012 on the sets of the superhit movie Fukrey. During the shooting, they spent a lot of time together and eventually fell in love. After more than a decade of dating, the couple finally tied the knot on 6 October 2022 in a dreamy ceremony. Ahead of the release of Fukrey 3 on 28 September 2023, here’s what the combined net worth of the Fukrey actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal is.

All about Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal net worth

Early lives and career

Born on 18 December 1986, Richa Chadha made her Bollywood debut with a small role in the 2008 film Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! After that, she kept doing small roles throughout her career. However, her career breakthrough happened when she starred in the gangster saga Gangs of Wasseypur which earned her the first Filmfare Award for Best Actress (Critics). She later mentioned in an interview that her portrayal of Nagma Khatoon helped her bag 11 film roles after Wasseypur.

Born on 15 October 1986, Ali Fazal made his debut with a small role in the English film The Other End of the Line. He went on to star in several small roles across films, before he found success with Fukrey. His next big success came with Amazon Prime’s Mirzapur and Mirzapur 2, where he played the role of everyone’s favourite Guddu Pandit.

The couple’s whopping net worth

According to several reports, the couple has a combined net worth of INR 54 crore. The majority of this net worth comes from their movie fees. Reportedly, the couple charges between INR 20-35 lakh per head per movie. They also endorse a bunch of brands individually, which further adds to their collective net worth. In 2021, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal turned producers too, and together they started a production company called Pushing Buttons Studios.

Expensive things owned by the celeb couple

Mumbai apartment

Amongst the top contributors to their net worth is the couple’s aesthetic Juhu apartment, where they moved in October 2020. However, they do not own the apartment and stay there on rent. According to Housing.com, for this sea-facing property in Juhu, the duo paid an initial deposit of INR 10 lakh. The rent for the first year was INR 3 lakh, for the second year it was INR 3.15 lakh, and currently the couple is paying a rent of INR 3.30 lakh.

Expensive cars

Together, the couple owns a slew of luxury cars. They own a Mercedes-Benz GLE, the price of which goes upto INR 1.29 crore, an Audi A4 with a powerful 1998 cc engine, whose price starts at INR 53.68 lakh and goes upto INR 63.28 lakhs, a BMW X6 with a price tag of INR 1.04 crore, and a Toyota Land Cruiser with a powerful engine of 4461 cc and a price tag of INR 1.47 crore.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Is Richa Chadha married to Ali Fazal?

Yes, the couple got married on 6 October 2022.

– Who are Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal?

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are Indian actors who starred together in the 2013 film Fukrey.

– What is the age difference between Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal?

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have a minor age difference, where he is just two months older than her.