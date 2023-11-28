How did Kantara director Rishab Shetty construct his massive net worth?

While Rishab Shetty had been working in Kannada movies since 2012, it was his 2022 film titled Kantara that made people notice the star across the globe. The film emerged as the second highest-grossing Kannada films of all time, making Rishab Shetty one of the biggest names in the industry with a massive net worth. A year later, the filmmaker has now announced the second film in the franchise titled Kantara The Legend – Chapter 1.

Shetty shared a teaser of the Kannada film on social media, creating a monumental buzz amongst the audience. The film is set to hit the theatres in 2024, and it will without a doubt contribute immensely to the net worth of Rishab Shetty. Before you prep yourself to witness his magic on the screen, let us take a look at the luxurious lifestyle of the Kantara The Legend – Chapter 1 actor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hombale Films (@hombalefilms)

From beautiful properties to expensive cars: Here’s what adds up to the net worth of Kantara director Rishab Shetty

Before entering the world of movies, Rishab Shetty worked several odd jobs including selling water cans, real estate and hotel work. In the industry, he started working as a clap boy, spot boy, assistant director, etc before bagging Aravind Kaushik’s Tuglak in 2012. Today, the actor earns money from acting, direction, brand endorsement and film production.

The net worth of the Kannada actor

The success of Kantara certainly added several zeros to the net worth of Rishab Shetty. According to Mashable India, the star has an estimated net worth of INR 12 crore (USD 1.43 million). The actor charges INR 4 crore (USD 479,837) for a movie role. Not much information is available regarding his annual income and fees for brand endorsements.

Properties owned by Rishab Shetty

The Ricky actor paid about INR 10.5 crore (USD 1,259,699) for his house that he purchased from senior sandalwood actor and producer, Dwarkish. How also owns a luxurious house in HRS Layout, Bangalore.

Cars parked in the Bell Bottom actor’s garage

As per Cartoq, the Kannada star spent almost INR 83 lakh (USD 99,578) for a pearl white Audi Q7 which he added to his fleet of expensive cars in 2022. He also owns a Rolls Royce Ghost worth INR 7.95 crore (USD 953,791), a Mercedes Benz S 350 d Coupe priced at INR 1.60 crore (USD 191,958), an Audi A8L Lexus LX 570 worth INR 1.58 crore (USD 189,558) and a Mercedes-Benz S500.

Money raking in from the production house

The star made a transition from being a director/ actor to becoming a producer in 2018. The first film backed by Rishab Shetty Films was the sociopolitical drama Sa.Hi.Pra.Shaale Kasaragodu, Koduge: Ramanna Rai. Kantara, a film backed by Rishab Shetty also earned INR 450 crore (USD 53.98 million approx.) worldwide, and the same kind of response is expected for its prequel, Kantara The Legend – Chapter 1.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-Is Rishab Shetty rich?

Yes, he is one of the richest Kannada actors.

-How much did Rishab Shetty make from Kantara?

The actor earned INR 4 crore (USD ) from the film.

-Where did Rishab Shetty study?

The actor studied at a school in Kundapura in Udupi district, Karnataka. He then joined Vijaya College, Bengaluru to pursue B.Com.

-Is Kantara hit or flop?

It was a hit film as it emerged as the second highest-grossing Kannada film of all time.

-What is the budget of Kantara The Legend – Chapter 1 cast?

The film has been made on a budget of INR 100 crore (USD million approximately).

All Images: Courtesy Rishab Shetty/Instagram