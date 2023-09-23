Prince Narula net worth: Check out ‘Roadies’ 19 gang leader’s wealth

The television industry is massive in India, with millions of people tuning in every day to watch their favourite shows and series. Reality television is a massive segment of this industry, that keeps up the spice and thrill factor. Ruling the reality television space is Prine Narula, who is believed to have the Midas Touch, since he won every show he has been on. Today we are going to look at Prince Narula’s net worth.

The golden boy of reality television, Prince Narula has a 100% win record, after having participated in four shows and having won all of them. He won the reality TV shows MTV Roadies and MTV Splitsvilla 8 in 2015, Bigg Boss 9 in 2016, and Nach Baliye 9 in 2019. After having appeared in and won hearts in all these major TV shows, he has become a household name, and extremely popular among the younger generation. He is currently seen as a gang leader on Roadies 19, alongside Rhea Chakraborty and Gautam Gulati. Here’s what Prince Narula’s net worth is.

All about Prince Narula’s net worth

Personal life and career

Born on 24 November 1990, Prince Narula hails from Chandigarh in Punjab. He first participated in PTC Punjabi’s Mr. Punjab at the start of his career, where he finished as the second runner-up. This gave him the much-needed recognition and exposure to the world of showbiz. In 2015, he participated in MTV India’s Roadies X2, along with several others and took home the trophy after beating his fellow contestants. The same year, he participated in Splitsvilla 8, which he also won. These two major wins were a huge boost to his career.

But the biggest feat of his career came later in 2015 when he participated in Colors TV’s Bigg Boss 9, and won it too. This gave him three big wins in a year and he became a famous face across the country.

It was on Bigg Boss that he met model and actress Yuvika Chaudhary and they developed an instant connection. After the show, they dated for a while and tied the knot on 12 October 2018 in Mumbai.

Prince Narula’s net worth

According to the popular entertainment website Jagran TV, Prince Narula’s net worth stands at a whopping USD 5 million (INR 41 crores approx). His earnings come from his stint on reality shows and TV soaps. He is currently seen on Roadies 19, where he is reportedly charging INR 5 lakh per episode, which is also massively adding more value to his net worth.

All Images: Courtesy Prince Narula/Instagram

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Who is the king of all reality shows?

Prince Narula is the king of all reality shows.

Who is the wife of Prince of Roadies?

Yuvika is the wife of Prince of Roadies.

Does Prince Narula have a child?

No, Prince Narula has no kids.