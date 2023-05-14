Rohit Shetty’s net worth in 2023: A look at his annual income, assets & more

Director, stuntman, writer, producer, and television host — there are many hats that Rohit Shetty wears all at once. He is one of the most prominent film directors of Hindi Cinema, who has given the audience films like Golmaal, Singham, Sooryavanshi, Simmba, and Bol Bachchan to name a few. Apart from this, the filmmaker also hosts the stunt-based adventure show Khatron Ke Khiladi since 2014 and has been entertaining the audience throughout.

Just like his extravagant car scenes in films, Rohit Shetty loves to live a luxurious life. From expensive cars to luxurious properties, the filmmaker knows how to spend his hard-earned money. These assets, his personal investments and the money that his films mint at the box office add massively to his net worth. Let’s take a look at the Khatron Ke Khiladi host’s annual income, acquisitions & more

What contributes to the whopping net worth of Rohit Shetty

Besides directing films, Rohit Shetty also owns a production house. Named Rohit Shetty Production House Pvt. Ltd., it is one of the biggest production houses in the industry. A major portion of the filmmaker’s income comes from there as well.

The Golmaal director’s net worth in 2023

Rohit Shetty has a net worth of around USD 40 million (INR 328 crore). He is one of the highest-paid directors and producers. His monthly income sums up to USD 4.26 hundred thousand (INR 3.5 crore) while his annual income is estimated to be USD 4.6 million (INR 38 crore). He charges USD 2.1 million (INR 18 crore) on average as movie remuneration. He takes USD 6,09,000 (INR 5 crore) per brand endorsement.

His income from Khatron Ke Khiladi

The filmmaker is returning with another season of Khatron Ke Khiladi pretty soon. Buzz around the contestants has taken over the internet ever since the announcement. Celebrities like Shiv Thakare, Aishwarya Sharma, Rohit Bose Roy, and Archana Gautam are rumoured to be a part of the game. Rohit Shetty earns USD 60 thousand (INR 50 lakhs) per episode from the popular reality show.

Chennai Express director’s average movie remuneration over the years

The director’s approx. annual earnings from films for the last few years are as such: USD 3.7 million (INR 31 crores) in 2020, USD 3 million (INR 25 crores) in 2019, USD 2.4 million (INR 20 crores) in 2018, USD 2.1 million (INR 18 crores) in 2017, and USD 1.8 million (INR 15 crores) in 2016.

His average net worth over the years

Rohit Shetty’s net worth has increased by 58% in the past few years. In 2022, his net worth was USD 38 million (INR 311 crores); In 2021, it was USD 35 million (INR 287 crores); In 2020, his net worth was estimated to be USD 32 million (INR 262 crores); and in 2019, his net worth was USD 30 million (INR 246 crores).

Properties owned by Rohit Shetty

The filmmaker owns a luxurious house in Navi Mumbai, which he purchased in 2013. The estimated value of this property is around USD 7.31 hundred thousand (INR 6 crores). He owns a 10-storeyed building in Juhu as well. He lives on the top two floors of the building with his family. He also owns multiple real-estate properties across the country, details of which have always been under wraps.

Rohit Shetty’s car collection

It is pretty obvious that Shetty loves cars, or rather blowing them in his films. He has great knowledge about wheels and has several stunning models parked in his garage. His latest acquisition was the Lamborghini Urus’, which is valued at USD 3.77 hundred thousand (INR 3.10 crores) in India. He owns a Maserati Gran Turismo priced at USD 2.47 hundred thousand (INR 2.25 crores). He also owns a Range Rover Vogue valued at USD 2.57 hundred thousand (INR 2.11 crores), a BMW X6 Sport priced at USD 1.21 hundred thousand (INR 1 crore), and his favourite car, a limited edition Ford Mustang GT, which cost him USD 90 thousand (INR 74.61 lakhs).

(All USD conversions done at the time of writing)

All Images: Courtesy Rohit Shetty/Instagram