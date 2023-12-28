A look at the jaw-dropping net worth of Ronnie Screwvala

Shark Tank India is all set to return with the third season of the reality show in January 2024. The new season is going to witness several changes including a list of new sharks. One of the most prominent names amongst the new additions is a renowned Bollywood producer. With so many movies, houses and investments to his name, Ronnie Screwvala has built a massive net worth and he is going to now become the newest investor on the show.

Ronnie Screwvala is known to back several hit films under his banner RSVP Movies and the profits from the film contribute to his massive net worth. The film producer has subsidised his hard-earned money on purchasing houses and has also made several investments. Let’s take a look at the impressive net worth of one of the richest producers in the industry.

Everything that contributes to the net worth of Ronnie Screwvala

Screwvala started with cable television as he created a media and entertainment conglomerate named UTV Software Communications. They partnered with News Corp, 20th Century Fox, The Walt Disney Company, and Bloomberg. In 2012, Ronnie Screwvala decided to sell the company to Disney for an enterprise value of INR 11,639 crore approx. (USD 1.4 billion), which highly contributes to his net worth.

In 2013, Screwvala and his wife established a non-profit company named The Swades Foundation. He also co-founded an online education company called UpGrad. He also launched a sports company called U Sports which focuses on football/e-sports and kabaddi. Ronnie Screwvala then re-entered the media content space to establish a creative content company in movies and digital content. This is how RSVP was born. The film producer also owns an investment company called Unilazer Ventures, through which Ronnie Screwvala became a significant private equity investor in several Indian start-ups.

What is the net worth of Ronnie Screwvala?

The film producer was listed on the 75 Most Influential People of the 21st Century list published by Esquire in 2008. He was ranked 78 among the 100 most influential people by Time Magazine in 2009. As per Hurun India Rich List 2022, the net worth of Ronnie Screwvala is INR 12,800 crore (USD 1.5 million approx.).

From Lazer Brushes to RSVP

Ronnie Screwvala has made several investments and established several new businesses. He started with Lazer Brushes, the largest toothbrush manufacturing company in the country in the 1980s. He launched Network (cable television service) in 1981. The company used to install video machines in the basements of high-rise buildings located across Mumbai.

Then came UTV, which Screwvala started in 1990 with INR 37,500 (USD 451). Ronnie Screwvala decided to convert it into a media conglomerate, the film production studio UTV Motion Pictures. The production house has bankrolled multiple National Award-winning films like Swades (2004), Rang De Basanti (2006), Khosla Ka Ghosla (2006), A Wednesday (2008), and Barfi! (2012) to name a few. Walt Disney acquired UTV for a whopping sum of INR 3774 approx. (USD 454 million) after which they turned it into Disney UTV.

As a chairperson of UpGrad, Ronnie Screwvala made major investments in the EdTech company, which is valued at INR 187,07 crore approx. (USD 2.25 billion).

A quick glimpse of Ronnie Screwvala’s house

Ronnie Screwvala owns a lavish house in Breach Candy in Mumbai. The residence boasts of large rooms, a beautiful lawn and an office amongst other facilities. The RSVP headquarters is also located in Mumbai and boasts of contemporary decor and a modern aesthetic.

About the Shark Tank India Season 3

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shark Tank India (@sharktank.india)

The third edition of Shark Tank India will feature Aman Gupta (Boat), Anupam Mittal (Shaadi.com), Namita Thapar (Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Amit Jain (Car Dekho), Vineeta Singh (Sugar Cosmetics), Deepinder Goyal (Zomato), Ritesh Agarwal (OYO Rooms), Azhar Iqubal (InShorts), Peyush Bansal (Lenskart), and Radhika Gupta (MD and CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund). The show will be hosted by stand-up comedian Rahul Dua.

Hero & Feature Image: Courtesy Ronnie Screwvala/Instagram