Exclusive! Badshah talks about the music, fashion, Bollywood and more

The Royal Stag Boombox celebrates the essence of music with some of the finest talents in India, and one of those talents caught up with us in an exclusive conversation, the one whose raps have got us grooving and whose sartorial choices leave us inspired aka the coolest rapper in town, Badshah.

Groovy tunes and lit vibes are essentials for Millennials and Gen Z to get that party mode on. And checking these two boxes Seagram’s Royal Stag unveiled a first-of-its-kind musical experience- Royal Stag Boombox. It is the sound of a young generation, a tribe that tends to make rather than follow trends; a tribe that is in constant search of soul-touching experiences. Royal Stag Boombox audaciously brings together polar opposites of the music industry, the melody of Bollywood and the gully vibe of Hip-Hop, to make original music, to create a new soundscape. Since Bollywood remains integral to our cultural milieu, likewise the lineup was all about grooving on those Bollywood beats.

Speaking of the lineup, his immersive experience features an eclectic set of musicians including Badshah, Armaan Malik, Amit Trivedi, and Slow Cheeta, among others. Furthermore, to delve deeper into the entire experience we have our all-time favourite artist, the fashion icon and the swag king aka Badshah spilling the beans on his association with Royal Stag and his knack for fashion.

Celebrating the spirit of ‘Living it Large’, Seagram’s Royal Stag presents Royal Stag Boombox

Can you tell us more about your association with Royal Stag and how do you feel about the association with it? How is Boombox the start of a new culture?

I think Royal Stag Boombox is a very unique platform. I’ve seen a lot of other platforms which try very hard to be unique. But this is unique because it has managed to bring in music from all genres and from all age groups on a single stage. Whether it’s a collaborative, studio production, offline stage production, or whether it’s putting up a show or giving you a song that combines musicians from different genres. I think it’s very unique and I think it’s not unidirectional, it’s very multi-directional. It has the potential of becoming an extremely prestigious platform for musicians.

How did the idea of ‘Bollywood meets gully of hip hop’ come about?

In my span of 10 or so years in this industry, I’ve seen a lot of properties being developed. But this one actually brings Bollywood music to symbolism. World-famous Bollywood music, put together on the same stage, and in the same pot with hip-hop music, which is amazing, which is something that I wanted to see for a very long time and it’s actually happening in front of my eyes. This lack of Hip Hop in Bollywood interested me the most to throw in some of our styles of Bollywood into hip hop. I think the amalgamation of Bollywood music and hip-hop music is something that Royal Stag Boombox is taking pretty seriously and I love it.

What do you think is the one thing missing in the Indian music industry and how do you wish to bridge that gap?

I’ve noticed something very recently. I think there’s a huge, uh, generational shift every 10 years and I think we all experienced it in the past two, three years when there was this new wave of musicians that just took over. There’s an age group of listeners who are very young and do not even relate to the current mainstream music that we are making. I think that happens with every generation, but I still have to find out because I think 10 years ago, we were the new wave, but not that we were not relating to the music, but this particular generation, because of so much access to all sorts of music and they would like to pick and choose. It’s a very customized atmosphere right now. Like, you can’t define a hit because if you like a song, it’s a hit for you. This is what I’m experiencing as someone from the industry and as a listener as well. So, it has changed a lot.

What can fans expect from you in the future/this year?

Madness. I always love shocking people. Right, when you think, this is it and you just raise the bar. That’s what I love and that’s what I’m looking towards.

Your favorite brand to wear?

Balenciaga

One brand you have the most in your wardrobe

Balenciaga

