A look at Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly’s net worth

You might know Rupali Ganguly from her hit TV show Anupamaa. But she will always be Monisha from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai for all 90s kids. One of the reigning television actresses today, here’s a look at Rupali Ganguly’s net worth.

A prominent Indian actress, Rupali gained immense fame for her role in the hit television show Anupamaa. With her impeccable acting and captivating screen presence, Rupali Ganguly has won the hearts of millions and is truly a household name today. She has also significantly boosted her net worth. In this article, we’ll delve into the financial success and assets of the talented actress.

All about Rupali Ganguly’s net worth

Early life and career

Born on 5 April 1977 Rupali Ganguly comes from a family deeply rooted in the entertainment industry. Her father, Anil Ganguly, was a renowned filmmaker, and her mother, Rajni Ganguly, was a popular playback singer. This connection to the world of cinema and television laid the foundation for Rupali’s entry into the industry. She has a degree in Hotel Management, but her love for acting had always been strong and she actively participated in plays during her college days.

She made her acting debut at quite a young age and has appeared in various TV shows and commercials. Her big break came with the hit television series Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai, where she portrayed the character of Monisha Sarabhai. The show gained a cult following and is still a favourite for many. Despite taking a break from acting to focus on her personal life, she made a triumphant return with Anupamaa, which took her career and net worth to new heights.

Rupali Ganguly’s net worth

According to several reports online, Rupali Ganguly’s net worth is estimated to be around INR 20 crore. Her income primarily comes from her acting career, brand endorsements, and various other business ventures.

What contributes to her net worth?

Rupali Ganguly has been part of the Indian television industry for more than two decades, and her roles in popular TV shows have been a significant source of income. According to ETimes.com, she used to INR 30,000 to 35,000 per episode when the show began, and later as the show became popular, she raised her fee to around INR 3 lakh per episode.

Like many other celebrities, Rupali has explored various business ventures, which have contributed to her wealth. According to an ETimes TV report, Rupali Ganguly co-owns an advertising agency along with her father, Anil Ganguly which they started in 2000. The company produces films and commercials under this banner.

All Images: Courtesy Rupali Ganguly/Instagram