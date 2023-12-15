Safa and Fahad Siddiqui: Net worth, career and personal life of the Dubai Bling stars

They started their journey with the dream of making it big in Dubai. Today, they are an integral part of the high-flying social circle of the glamorous city of the UAE. Not just that, this millionaire duo also forms two of the ten ultra-rich cast members of the Netflix reality show, Dubai Bling. Here we are looking at the net worth of the popular Dubai Bling season 2 stars Safa and Fahad Siddiqui.

A fashion designer, a social media celebrity, a model and a businesswoman, Safa has gained exceptional recognition since she sped into Dubai Bling season 1 in her luxurious grey Lambo. Along with her expensive properties, diamonds and dinner parties, it was her love for her family that made Safa Siddiqui one of the most loved stars of the reality show.

The Iraqi-British celebrity is happily married to Fahad Siddiqui, a millionaire Indian businessman based in Dubai. Despite having no public social media presence, Fahad became another stand-out cast member of Dubai Bling and captivated viewers with his grounded personality.

While the first episode of Dubai Bling season 1 showed Safa viciously throwing her husband Fahad’s clothes out of the wardrobe due to an argument about a property deal, by the end of the season, the couple had resolved their differences and were seen enjoying a walk on the beach.

As the highly anticipated second season of the show released on Netflix on 13 December 2023, here’s taking a look into the extravagant lifestyle of the celebrity couple.

About Dubai Bling season 2 stars Safa and Fahad Siddiqui: What they do and their net worths

What is the net worth of Safa and Fahad Siddiqui?

According to South China Morning Post (via The Cinemaholic), Safa Siddiqui’s net worth is around USD 1.5 million. Her earnings primarily stem from her beauty and fashion endorsements across her social media accounts and Dubai Bling.

Her Husband, Fahad, reportedly holds a net worth of USD 4 million, thanks to his business ventures and income from the reality show, as reported by The Cinemaholic.

According to news outlet ArabianBusiness, as the cast members of Dubai Bling, both Safa and Fahad Siddiqui earn around USD 2,500 per episode.

Safa Siddiqui: A rising star in the world of fashion and reality TV

As a commerce and management graduate, Safa started her career as a real estate agent in London. However, she moved to Dubai to pave her way in the fashion industry in 2013. According to The Cinemaholic, Safa earned around USD 150,000 per year from her real estate job.

In a 2022 interview with Fact magazine, Safa said that she came to Dubai because she “wanted to make money. Lots of it.”

The self-professed fashion designer has nurtured a lifelong passion for designing clothes. This passion led her to launch her own collection with the famous Chinese fast-fashion retailer Shein, as noted by Cosmopolitan Middle East.

Safa, who made her on-screen debut with Netflix’s Dubai Bling in 2022, was described as “a housewife with ambitions to bring her chic and unusual fashion designs to life with her own collection.”

During her appearance in a 2022 episode of Curly Tales Middle East on YouTube, Safa revealed that she had launched her own fashion line during season one of the reality show. Fans of the TV personality believe that more details about her clothing line will be shared in season 2 of Dubai Bling.

By the end of 2022, according to The Cinemaholic, Safa had reportedly earned around USD 100,000 through her work in fashion.

The 2023 winner of the Reality TV Star of the Year at the Golden Wings Awards, Safa also showed us some of her modelling skills by taking part in India’s Lakme Fashion Week show this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Safa/صفا Siddiqui (@safa_dubai)

In November 2023, Safa Siddiqui posted a video of her walking the ramp for Indian designer Pallavi Mohan and wrote, “My first wal ever in India! Proud to have walked for @pallavi_mohan_not_so_serious_ at Lakme Fashion Week. Congratulations to Pallavi Mohan on celebrating 15 incredible years of Fashion I loved meeting her and her wonderful team behind this fun loving brand!”.

Additionally, the Dubai Bling season 2 star has announced her own fashion collection with German women’s clothing brand Lichi. From co-ord sets and sparkly maxi dresses with feature sleeves to casual tees, Safa x Lichi is available at the city’s Dubai Mall and Dubai Hills Mall.

Safa is also a popular social media personality and uses platforms such as TikTok and Instagram. According to sources, she earns around USD 40,000 per year for her sponsored posts, given her large following.

Expensive things owned by Safa Siddiqui: diamonds, luxury bags and cars

From buying a pair of Louboutin heels as her first luxury purchase in 2013 to owning a collection of high-end cars now, Safa Siddiqui swears by all things extravagant. So much so that in the first season of Dubai Bling, the fashion influencer was seen going off to a Bulgari store after an argument with husband Fahad Siddiqui to buy an emerald-and-diamond Serpenti necklace worth USD 3 million.

The entrepreneur is also a huge handbag enthusiast. Standouts from her bag collection include a USD 2,050 worth Evelyne Hermès Bag and a USD 84,500 worth Hermès Birkin 25 Beton.

As shown in the show, Safa also has a plush apartment in Palm Jumeirah that opens up to the beach, a gift from her doting husband, Fahad. With stunning interior pieces, subtle colour palettes and huge chandeliers, every corner of the mansion speaks of luxury.

Shaped like a palm tree when viewed from above, the artificial island Palm Jumeirah boasts of being home to some of Dubai’s most influential millionaires, as well as luxurious hotels, namely The Palm and the Atlantis.

Safa also owns a collection of expensive cars, including the Lamborghini Huracan, Lamborghini Urus and Mercedes S-Class.

The flourishing business empire of Dubai Bling’s Fahad Siddiqui

Businessman Fahad Siddiqui, who comes from an influential Indian family, grabbed headlines after his Dubai Bling stint with his wife, Safa Siddiqui.

Fahad, as of 2023, is the managing director of Dubai-based Indo Rise General Trading LLC, which has been operating since 2012. Additionally, he also serves as the executive director of his family business, Siddiqui Group of Companies, located in Mumbai, India. According to the businessman’s LinkedIn page, he has been a part of the Siddiqui Group since June 2006.

Before taking over his family business, Fahad worked in Mumbai’s Orbit Corporation Limited from 2010 to 2011.

Being a part of the high-flying social circle in Dubai and enjoying a massive net worth, Fahad will once again be seen joining the cast of Dubai Bling in season 2 with his wife. During his first appearance in season 1, Netflix introduced him as Safa’s “enterprising and highly successful husband.”

While Fahad maintains a private life, the reality show revealed that he shares the luxurious Palm residence with Safa. Other than being served his meals by an in-house chef, the rich Dubai socialite is also seen wearing Versace dressing gowns and owns a range of expensive sports cars. No doubt he is lovingly called the “Indian king” by Safa.

Personal life

Born on 6 August 1988 in London, UK, Safa Siddiqui is of British-Iraqi nationality. She is an Islamic devotee and also a Sheikh by caste.

Fahad Siddiqui was born on 31 July 1986 in Mumbai, Maharashtra. He was in a long-term relationship with Safa, whom he first met through work in Dubai. They got engaged in February 2018.

Over a year later, the celebrity couple exchanged their wedding vows at two different wedding ceremonies in October 2019.

They had a western-style Church ceremony followed by a wedding party at Rixos the Palm Hotel in Dubai. Additionally, Safa and Fahad had an intimate Nikah ceremony in India in the presence of their family and close friends.

Parents to two beautiful kids, the couple shared their first daughter, Alina Siddiqui, in 2020.

In December 2022, she gave birth to her second daughter, whose name is yet to be revealed, from a surrogacy pregnancy.

(Hero and featured image: Courtesy Safa Siddiqui/Instagram)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Are Safa and Fahad Siddiqui together?

Yes, they are still together and will be next seen in season 2 of Dubai Bling. Fahad and Safa tied the knot in 2019 and have been leading a happy married life since then.

– What does Fahad Siddiqui do for a living?

Fahad, who has a postgraduate degree from the Mumbai Educational Trust League of Colleges, serves as the executive director of his family business, Siddiqui Group of Companies, situated in Mumbai, India. He is also the managing director of Dubai-based Indo Rise General Trading LLC.

– What is the net worth of Safa and Fahad Siddiqui?

According to South China Morning Post (via The Cinemaholic), Safa Siddiqui’s net worth is around USD 1.5 million, and Fahad’s is about USD 4 million, as reported by The Cinemaholic.

– Who is the richest Dubai Bling cast member?

With a net worth of USD 50 million, the richest Dubai Bling cast member is Ebraheem Al Samadi.