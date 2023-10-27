The number of zeroes Salman Khan added to his fee for every new season of Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss season 17 has officially entered its second week. House members including Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Aishwarya Sharma, Sana Raees Khan, Jigna Vora, Ankita Lokhande Jain and Vicky Jain have been creating headlines every day. However, for most of the fans, the best part about the reality show remains the Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Salman Khan. As the host of the show, the megastar is known to create a stir every time he comes on the Bigg Boss stage, and rumour has it that Salman Khan is charging a humongous amount as his fee for season 17.

Salman Khan has been the host of Bigg Boss since season 4 which aired in 2015, and has now become a household name. Ever since he stepped into this role, the TRP of this reality show has also increased exponentially. To host one weekend episode of Bigg Boss season 17, the actor takes home a fee of INR 12 crore (USD 1.4 million approx.). Hence, the star will reportedly rake in INR 200 crore (USD 24 million approx.) for the entire season.

Let’s take a look at how much fees did Salman Khan take for every season of Bigg Boss

Khan is loved for his unapologetic attitude during the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. In the past season of the reality show, we have seen him entertain the audience as well as shock them several times.

The Tiger 3 star’s fees for seasons 4 to 6

Salman Khan replaced Amitabh Bachchan as host after season 3. From season 4 to season 6, the actor charged INR 2.5 crore (USD 3,00,355) for each episode. Shweta Tiwari, Juhi Parmar and Urvashi Dholakia won the three seasons respectively.

Salman Khan’s fee for season 7

The megastar’s fee doubled for this season. He had charged INR 5 crore (USD 6,00,710) per episode. Gauahar Khan won the season after surviving inside the house for 15 weeks.

Khan’s salary for season 8

For season 8 of Bigg Boss, the host hiked his fee by INR 50 lakh (USD 60,071), which means Salman Khan was earning INR 5.5 crore (USD 660,781) per episode. This season was won by Gautam Gulati.

Season 9 & 10 charges

Salman Khan took home a salary of INR 7 – 8 crore (USD 8,40,994 – 9,61,136) for season 9. He increased his fees by INR 2 crore (USD 2,40,284) for season 10, which means he was reportedly charging INR 10 crore (USD 1.2 million approx.) for the season. Prince Narula bagged the winner title for the ninth season, while Manveer Gurjar emerged as the winner of season 10.

Season 11 & 12 fees of Salman

The fees charged by the actor for the next two season is believed to be around INR 11 – 14 crore (USD 1.3 – 1.6 million approximately). Shilpa Shinde won season 11, followed by Dipika Kakkar.

Season 13 charges

By season 13 of Bigg Boss, Salman Khan’s fee for hosting the show had become 6 times more than his starting fee. He charged INR 15.50 crore (USD 1.86 million approx.) per episode. Siddharth Shukla emerged as the winner in this season of Bigg Boss.

Khan’s season 14 salary

For each episode of season 14, Khan is believed to have charged a fee of INR 20 crore (USD 2.4 million approx.). This season’s winner was Rubina Dilaik.

Khan’s salary for season 15

Many news portals reported that the Bharat actor was paid INR 15 crore (USD 1.8 million approx.) for each episode, resulting in an estimated earnings of INR 350 crore (USD 42 million approximately). Tejasswi Prakash grabbed the winning title this season.

Salman Khan’s fee for Bigg Boss season 16

For the last season of the controversial reality show that aired on OTT, Khan reportedly charged a whopping INR 1,000 crore (USD 120 million approx.) for the entire season.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– How much was Salman Khan paid for Bigg Boss 16?

Khan reportedly charged a whopping INR 1,000 crore (USD 120 million approx.) for this season.

– Who has the highest fees in Bigg Boss?

Salman Khan has the highest fees as a host of this reality show.

– How much does Salman Khan earn?

Salman Khan takes home a fee of INR 12 crore (USD 1.4 million approx.) per episode as the host of Bigg Boss season 17.

Hero & Feature Images: Courtesy Salman Khan/Instagram