From Being Human to FRSH: A list of businesses owned by Salman Khan aka Bhaijaan

Besides creating a name for himself in the film industry, Salman Khan has also built a successful business empire. The actor has managed to get into different commercial industries and rake in huge amounts of money. With several companies and business ventures in the list including the famous Being Human label, Salman Khan is considered to be one of the most successful celebrity entrepreneurs in the industry.

From gym equipment to production house, Salman Khan has invested in a lot of business ventures to build a strong empire for himself. The expansive list of companies including Being Human yields massive income throughout the year, and Salman Khan keeps expanding his entrepreneurial craft each year like a pro. On the occasion of his birthday, let us check out the details of every business owned by Bhaijaan.

How successful is the business empire of Salman Khan?

Salman Khan has an approximate net worth of INR 2,912 crore (USD 350 million approx.). The major contributors are his salary from movies, brand endorsements, TV hosting, event apperances and the different business ventures that he owns.

Production House

The actor launched Salman Khan Films in 2011 to kickstart his business empire. The production banner has backed and distributed various Hindi movies including National Award winners like Chillar Party and commercial blockbusters like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, acting as a significant source of income for Salman Khan.

Clothing Line

Salman Khan-owned company, Being Human, is quite popular amongst his fans. Founded in 2012, Being Human Clothing was established to support Being Human – The Salman Khan Foundation. The clothing line not only operates in India, but has expanded its reach to Europe and the Middle East as well. In India, Being Human has over 90 stores across the country.

Fitness Equipment

Adding to his list of companies and translating his passion for fitness into a lucrative business venture, Salman Khan launched the Being Strong fitness equipment range in 2019. The brand offers the best quality equipment including X-Tend, Dumbbells, Weight Pallets and Barbells.

Gyms

To further strengthen his business empire, Salman Khan also opened multiple gyms under the name SK-27 Gym in major cities. It is one of the top unisex gyms in the country, also known for dance classes, yoga classes, zumba classes, aerobic classes and well-trained fitness experts.

Real Estate Investments

Salman Khan has made significant investments in real estate. He owns multiple homes and commercial spaces in Mumbai. He recently even leased one of his properties in Santacruz to retail giant LandCraft for a monthly rental of INR 1 crore (USD 120,284).

NFTs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

In 2021, Salman Khan added another business venture to his list of companies. He forayed into the domain of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), offering his fans a chance to buy digital memorabilia such as art, music, videos, and photos linked with the actor.

Personal care brand

Salman Khan added another company to his business list when he launched FRSH in 2022. The brand started by selling hand sanitisers during the pandemic, and then other products like deodorants, body wipes and perfumes were also launched under the brand.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-How does Salman Khan earn money?

Salman Khan earns money through acting, film production, TV hosting, brand endorsement, event appearances and multiple business ventures.

-What are the investments made by Salman Khan?

Salman Khan has invested in many startups, and real estate properties and also built a massive business empire.

-Who is richer Salman Khan or Shah Rukh Khan?

SRK’s net worth is over INR 6300 crore (USD 758 million approximately) while Salman Khan’s estimated net worth is over INR 2912 crore (USD 350 million approximately).

-Which company does Salman Khan own?

The list of companies owned by Salman Khan includes FRSH, Being Human, Salman Khan Films & more.

-How many gyms Salman Khan owns?

SK-27 has an estimated 300 gyms across India.

All Images: Courtesy Salman Khan/Instagram