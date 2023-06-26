From a luxurious property in Bandra to a 100-acre beach house: Properties owned by Salman Khan

From crazy controversies to even crazier movies, Salman Khan manages to always stay in the news for one thing or another. Nowadays, the actor is in the headlines for hosting Bigg Boss OTT 2. It is a well-known fact that Salman charges a whopping amount for this gig, and while the figure has not been disclosed, it is being said that the fee from Bigg Boss OTT adds several zeros to the net worth of Salman Khan. And thanks to his large annual income, Salman Khan has managed to own more than one house in India and luxurious properties in places like Dubai.

Salman Khan perspicaciously has invested a major part of his income in luxurious real estate properties. While many are aware of his house in Bandra and his farmhouse in Panvel, not many know that Salman Khan owns way more properties in India, and also a luxurious house in Dubai. Let’s take a look at properties owned by Salman Khan.

Every house and apartment owned by Salman Khan in India and Dubai

Galaxy apartment house

Salman Khan owned Galaxy Apartment house is one of the most prominent properties in Mumbai. Hundreds of fans pool in this area to spot a small glimpse of the actor. Salman Khan even greets his fans on special occasions through the balcony of Galaxy apartments. The apartment reportedly is worth around USD 1.9 million approx. (INR 16 crore).

Farmhouse in Panvel

Salman loves to spend time at his Panvel farmhouse. In fact, he spent the entire duration of the COVID lockdown at this property and even hosted a couple of friends to stay with him. The farmhouse is so big that it has three bungalows, a swimming pool, and a gym. The property is surrounded by a huge lush green garden where his five horses run around. This lavish property owned by Salman Khan is worth USD 9.7 million approx. (INR 80 crore).

Beach house in Gorai

Salman Khan owns a beach house in Gorai worth USD 12 million approx. (INR 100 crore). The property consists of a 5 BHK farmhouse which has a gym, a swimming pool, a movie theatre, and also a dirt bike arena. The Bigg Boss host often spends time here with his friends.

A triplex flat in Bandra

Salman Khan owns another luxurious property in Bandra. The Bharat actor reportedly purchased the entire 11th floor of a luxurious and spacious apartment complex in Bandra. The actor along with his family is likely to shift to this apartment from Galaxy Apartments soon. The flat is priced at around USD 3 million approx. (INR 30 crore).

Salman Khan’s house in Dubai

Dubai has become a popular choice for Bollywood celebrities when it comes to owning properties. Salman Khan enjoys a huge fan following in the UAE already, and he often visits Dubai for work purposes. Hence, Salman Khan bought a house in The Address Downtown area a few years back. The luxurious property has all the modern amenities and other luxurious facilities.

All Images: Courtesy Salman Khan/Instagram