A quick glance at the ‘Dabangg’ net worth of Salman Khan

For more than three decades, the Khans have dominated the Hindi film industry. While Shah Rukh Khan established himself as a romantic star and Aamir Khan is known as Mr Perfectionist, Salman Khan made a name for himself as one of the biggest action stars in the industry. His films like the Dabgangg series (2010-2019), Bodyguard (2011), Ek Tha Tiger (2012), and more gave him the reputation of a mega action star and also contributed to the net worth of Salman Khan.

However, the actor did not limit his source of earnings to just films. The actor launched his own production company called Salman Khan Films (SKF) in 2014. He also started hosting TV shows beginning with 10 Ka Dum in 2004. The Tiger Zinda Hai actor has also been hosting Bigg Boss since season 4 and is currently charging a whopping amount for its 17th season. All these ventures have helped Salman Khan in adding more and more zeroes to his net worth, which aids him in leading a luxurious life.

From the best properties in town and abroad to the most expensive wheels, Salman Khan is known to splurge on luxury items. As he gears up for the release of Tiger 3 on 12 November, here’s a look at how the star spends his money on life of opulence.

Everything that adds to the net worth of Salman Khan

Apart from acting, film production and TV hosting, Salman Khan also earns a tremendous amount of money from brand endorsement and event appearances. He also has a clothing line called Being Human, that rakes in a hefty amount of money. Khan was even ranked seventh in Forbes’s first global list of highest-paid actors in the world (1999), which positioned him higher than Hollywood stars like Johnny Depp, Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Dwayne The Rock Johnson.

Salman Khan’s net worth in 2023

According to The Financial Express, the net worth of Salman Khan in 2023 is estimated to be around INR 2912 crore (USD 350 million approximately). His monthly income sums up to INR 16 crore (USD 1.9 million approx.) while his annual income is estimated to be INR 220 crore (USD 26 million approximately). The Ready star charges INR 12 crore (USD 1.4 million approx.) per week to host Bigg Boss 17. Salman Khan charges INR 100 crore (USD 12 million approx.) for one movie and he annually earns INR 300 crore (USD 36 million approx.) from brand endorsements.

The actor’s net worth growth in the past few years

Salman Khan’s net worth in 2022 was estimated to be INR 2579 crore approx. (USD 310 million), while in 2021, it was estimated to be INR 2163 crore approximately (USD 260 million). In 2020, his net worth summed up to INR 1830 crore approximately (USD 220 million). His net worth was INR 1497 crore approx. (USD 180 million) in 2019 and INR 1248 crore approx. (USD 150 million) in 2018.

Properties owned by Bhaijaan

Salman Khan resides at Galaxy Apartment in Bandra, which is one of the most prominent properties in Mumbai. The apartment reportedly is worth around INR 16 crore (USD 1.9 million approximately). The actor loves to spend most of his free time at his Panvel farmhouse which is equipped with three bungalows, a swimming pool, and a gym. The lavish property is worth INR 80 crore (USD 9.7 million approximately). He also owns a beach house in Gorai worth INR 100 crore (USD 12 million approximately) and a flat in Bandra priced at around INR 30 crore (USD 3 million approximately). Salman Khan reportedly also bought a house in The Address Downtown area in Dubai a few years back.

The Bharat star’s impressive car collection

Salman Khan’s car collection is quite remarkable. He recently added the most expensive SUV from Nissan to his car collection, the Bulletproof Nissan Patrol. Other cars parked in his garage include an Audi A8L worth INR 1.63 crore (USD 195,870), an Audi RS7 that comes with a price tag of INR 2 crores (USD 240,308), a 2019 Range Rover Vogue Autobiography worth INR 2.7 crores (USD 324,415), a Mercedes Benz GL 350 CDI priced at INR 80 lakh (USD 96,123), a Mercedes S class worth INR 1.60 crore (USD 192,246), a Porsche Cayenne Turbo priced at INR 1.5 crore (USD 180,231) and a Mercedes Benz AMG GLE43, which was gifted to him by Shah Rukh Khan.

Pinkvilla reports that since Salman Khan is a huge motorbike enthusiast, he also owns a Suzuki Hayabusa worth INR 21 lakh approx. (USD 26,000), a Yamaha R1 worth INR 16 crore (USD 1.9 million approx.), a Suzuki GSX-R1000Z and a Suzuki Intruder M1800 RZ, both also priced at INR 16 crores (USD 1.9 million approximately). The actor is also often spotted riding his Giant Propel 2014 XTC bicycle on the lanes of Bandra. The estimated cost of the bike is INR 4.32 lakh (USD 5,191).

The Kick actor bought a private luxury yacht worth INR 3328 crore approx. (USD 400 million) on his 50th birthday.

Earnings from production and clothing line

Salman Khan gets 60-70 per cent of the total profits from his films. Annually, the money raking in from these businesses reportedly sums up to INR 300 crore (USD 36 million approximately). An additional sum of INR 75 crore (USD 9 million approximately) comes in from other ventures that are owned by Salman Khan including the SK 27 gym in Delhi and Being Strong fitness equipment.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-How can I contact Salman Khan?

You can mention him on Twitter (X) to get his attention or drop him a message on Instagram.

-What is the net worth of Salman Khan in 2023?

The net worth of Salman Khan in 2023 is estimated to be around INR 2912 crore (USD 350 million approximately).

-Which phone does Salman use?

No details about his phone are available.

(All USD conversions done at the time of writing)

