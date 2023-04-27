Interesting facts about ‘Mahanti’ star Samantha Ruth Prabhu

There is literally no one who doesn’t know who Samantha Ruth Prabhu is. Thanks to her exceptionally popular performance in the song Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava from Pushpa, the South Indian actress gained popularity across India in no time. This success did not come as a shock to her peers though. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is celebrating her birthday on 28 April, managed to make waves with her debut film and continued to create history with the kind of films she did.

She made her acting debut with the Telugu romance film Ye Maaya Chesave (2010). The film saw her star opposite her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya. Her acting impressed everyone, making her bag the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut – South. She went on to work in films like Dookudu (2011), Kaththi (2014), Theri (2016), 24 (2016), Mersal (2017), Rangasthalam (2018), Mahanati (2018), Super Deluxe (2019), Majili (2019), and won various awards for her performances in these films. She made her OTT debut with the Amazon Prime Video thriller series The Family Man 2 (2021), making people take note of her talent worldwide.

Despite always being in the limelight for her work and keeping her 26.2 million Instagram followers updated with her whereabouts, birthday girl Samantha Ruth Prabhu still has many interesting facts about her that her fans are not aware of. Let’s ring in her birthday by getting to know her a little better.

Intriguing lesser-known facts about Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The South Indian actress has a very jovial personality and her social media is always buzzing with new and fun updates, but here are some things you did not know about the star.

Her special nickname

Close friends and family members call Samantha Yashoda. Interestingly, she also was part of a film that was titled Yashoda. The Telugu-language action thriller film released in 2022. Another nickname given to her by her friends is Sam.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s debut movie

Samantha Ruth Prabhu marked her debut in films with Naga Chaitanya starrer Ye Maaya Chesave. However, not many know that her first movie release was supposed to be Moscowin Kavery. The release of this movie was delayed by 3 years and it finally made it to the theatres in 2010, making the Naga Chaitanya starrer her first film in theatres.

Her life before the movies

Before becoming a bankable name in the film industry, the actress used to work as a ‘welcome girl’. Her job was to get dressed in traditional attire and welcome and serve guests at parties and events.

The actress’ award-winning spree

She became the only other actress after Revathi to win a Filmfare Award for Best Actress in Tamil and Telugu in the same year. She bagged the trophy in 2013 for her performances in Tamil film titled Neethane En Ponvasantham and the Telugu film titled Eega.

The Family Man star’s lady crush

In several interviews, the actress has expressed how big a fan she is of Audrey Hepburn. She has often expressed her love for Hepburn’s acting prowess and how she is her inspiration.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Hindi debut

For the longest time, fans have believed that The Family Man 2 was Samantha’s debut in the Hindi industry. However, she was earlier a part of Pratik Babbar and Amy Jackson starrer romantic drama Ek Deewana Tha (2012).

Her favourite cuisine

While Samantha is an avid lover of South Indian food, there is one dish from another cuisine that she cannot say no to. She enjoys Japanese cuisine a lot and cannot resist eating sushi. And while she is diabetic, the actress has a sweet tooth too. She loves Dairy Milk chocolates and Paalakova.

The movies she rejected

As Samantha was battling several health issues and had prior work commitments, she had to reject two very big movies. She lost the opportunity to work with Mani Ratnam in Kadal and with S Shankar in I.

Her entry into the film industry

The Eega actress was completing her graduation from Stella Maris College, Chennai when she started modelling. She was prominently working with Naidu Hall where filmmaker Ravi Varman first spotted her. He got in touch with Samantha and the rest is history.

Her mesmerising music video

While Pusha’s song Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava became synonymous with Birthday girl Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s name, her music video with Gautham Menon and A. R. Rahman is worth a watch too. She appeared in the music video for the World Classical Tamil Conference 2010. Titled Semmozhiyaana Thamizh Mozhiyaam, the promotional song was directed by Menon and composed by Rahman.

