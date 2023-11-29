Know all about Bigg Boss wildcard entrant Samarth Jurel

Bigg Boss is making sure that season 17 leaves no stone unturned to make sure the TRPs never fall down. From new romances to old flames, the season is seeing everything in the house. And when the controversies between ex-lovers aren’t enough, Bigg Boss brings in new lovers. Meet Samarth Jurel, who has entered the Bigg Boss house as a wildcard entrant.

Bigg Boss contestant Isha Malviya has been in the house since the beginning, and is emerging to be one of the strongest contenders this season. She entered the house with her rumoured ex Abhishek Kumar, and the duo have been at loggerheads all along. While the audience loved watching them in action, the show had a new twist planned. To stir things up, Bigg Boss saw Malviya’s current beau Samarth Jurel enter the house as a wild card entry and the entertainment has gone up by several notches. But who is Samarth Jurel? Let’s find out all about him.

Who is Samarth Jurel on Bigg Boss?

Early life

Born on 30 April 2001, Samarth Jurel hails from Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Born to Mahendra Singh Jurel, Samarth went to Emerald Heights International School in Indore. His father wanted him to pursue a career in cricket, but fate had other plans. Samarth was always interested in acting and he started to secretly model. He was so passionate about acting that he enrolled himself in Mumbai Film School and an Acting Institute in Indore to hone his acting skills.

Career and wealth

Samarth Jurel made his acting debut in 2022 with the TV show Udariyaan, which already made him a household name. Later that year he also became a part of MTV Splitsvilla, which further added to his fame. In 2023, he also joined the Zee TV show Maitree, where he played the role of Harsh Tiwari.

Net worth and wealth

According to HerZindagi.com, Samarth Jurel has a net worth of INR 1 crore. His wealth comes majorly from his acting career, as well as other sources such as modelling and brand endorsements.

Relationship with Isha Malviya

Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time now, but the couple had always remained tight-lipped about their relationship. However, when Samarth entered the house, it was a shock for everyone. Isha had still initially tried to not acknowledge the news of their affair. But the couple, along with host Salman Khan, confirmed their relationship.

All Images: Courtesy Samarth Jurel/Instagram