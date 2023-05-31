Sara Ali Khan’s net worth in 2023: A look at the huge bank balance of ‘Atrangi Re’ actress

It is never easy for a star kid to live up to everyone’s expectations, but Sara Ali Khan makes it look like a piece of cake. Sara Ali Khan entered Bollywood at the age of 22 with Kedarnath (2018), and has been successfully impressing everyone with her work. The actress will be seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke next, a film that is anticipated to be a super hit at the box office. The film’s success will surely contribute to the growing net worth of Sara Ali Khan.

The actress whose roots lie in the royal Pataudi family, has always lived a life of luxury. The star kid continues to spend her money on expensive assets. Sara Ali Khan has worked in seven movies so far, and each project has massively added to her net worth. So, here’s a sneak peek into the lavish life of the young actress.

Everything that contributes to the whopping net worth of Sara Ali Khan

Her journey from being a star kid to becoming a star is quite impressive. Besides movies, the Simmba actress earns money through brand endorsements, guest appearances and other projects. Sara Ali Khan has a net worth of USD 5 million (INR 41 crore approx.). She appeared on Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list of 2019 as she earned USD 695,131 (INR 5.75 crore) that year.

The Gaslight actress charges USD 362,461 (INR 3 crore) per movie. Her monthly income sums upto USD 60,412 (INR 50 lakh) and her annual income is estimated to be USD 724,948 (INR 6 crore). The actress charges USD 120,824 (INR 1 crore) for one advertisement project, and reportedly makes around USD 241,649 (INR 2 crore) annually through brand endorsements. Sara Ali Khan also earns a lot of money through Instagram. She makes USD 42,288 (INR 35 lakh) from one brand post.

Sara Ali Khan’s net worth in the last few years

The net worth of Sara Ali Khan has increased by 15 percent every year. Her net worth in 2022 was estimated to be USD 3 million (INR 24 crore), USD 2 million approx (INR 20 crore) in 2021, USD 1 million approx. (INR 13 crore) in 2019 and in 2018 it was estimated to be around USD 604,175 (INR 5 crore).

Properties owned by the star kid

The Kedarnath actress who was living with her mother before entering the film industry, reportedly moved into a new home in the Mumbai suburbs valued at USD 181,252 (INR 1.5 crore) post her debut.

Wheels owned by Sara Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter owns a Mercedes-Benz G-Class 350d worth USD 157,085 (INR 1.3 crore). She also owns a Jeep Compass and a Honda CRV, both valued at USD 33,833 (INR 28 lakh).

Other expensive things owned by the Atrangi Re actress

While promoting Love Aaj Kal 2, the actress donned a Serpenti Tubogas watch worth USD 10,875 (INR 9 lakh). She also has a huge collection of luxury bags including a Bottega Veneta Milano Uluru bag worth USD 7,250 (INR 6 lakh), a Miss Dior sling bag worth USD 845 (INR 70,000), a Burberry medium tote bag worth USD 902 (INR 74,644) and a Louis Vuitton Neverfull Tote bag worth USD 3,383 (INR 2.8 lakh).

(All USD conversions done at the time of writing)

All Images: Courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram