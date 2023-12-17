Lights, camera, and an empire: The massive fortune of SRK and Gauri Khan

Shah Rukh Khan, the King of Bollywood, and his wife Gauri Khan, a successful interior designer and film producer, form one of the most iconic power couples in the entertainment industry. Their journey from humble beginnings to international stardom is not only a testament to their talents but also reflective of their combined entrepreneurial spirit. Here’s a look at the combined net worth of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s combined net worth is a reflection of their immense talent, hard work, and strategic business decisions. As a power couple, they have not only conquered the world of entertainment but have also made a mark in entrepreneurship, branding, and philanthropy. Their story is an inspiration to many. In this article, we will delve into the details of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s combined net worth, exploring the various sources of their wealth and their contributions to the world of entertainment and business.

All about SRK and Gauri Khan’s combined wealth

Shah Rukh Khan’s career

Shah Rukh Khan, born on 2 November 1965, in New Delhi, started his career in the entertainment industry in the late 1980s with television shows like Fauji, Dil Dariya, and Circus. However, it was his breakthrough film, Deewana in 1992, that catapulted him to stardom. Having started his Bollywood career in 1992, he soon became the most promising actors of his time. Today, Shah Rukh Khan has become one of the most influential and globally recognised actors in the world.

A look at his filmography will give even the biggest actors in the world a run for their money. Boasting iconic movies such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, My Name is Khan, Swades, Chak De India, Pathaan, Jawan, Chennai Express, among many others, he also has several awards to his name. Shah Rukh Khan has not only established himself as a leading actor but also as a successful film producer through his production company, Red Chillies Entertainment.

Gauri Khan’s entrepreneurial ventures

Gauri Khan, born on 8 October 1970, in New Delhi, has been known as SRK’s wife for the longest time, but she has carved a niche for herself in the world of interior design and production with two successful business ventures to her name. After completing her education, Gauri ventured into interior designing, establishing her own design studio, Gauri Khan Designs. Over the years, she has worked on multiple high-profile projects, and her clientele features the who’s who of Bollywood celebrities and luxury hotels.

Additionally, Gauri Khan is also the co-owner of the country’s biggest VFX studio, Red Chillies Entertainment. The co-founder as well as Joint-MD of the company, she also serves as a producer. Her involvement in the business aspects of the company has added a dynamic dimension to their collaborative efforts in the entertainment industry.

SRK and Gauri Khan’s combined net worth

According to a report by Financial Express, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have a combined net worth of INR 8,096 crores. Shah Rukh Khan’s earnings primarily come from his acting career, brand endorsements, and investments, while Gauri Khan’s wealth is generated through her successful interior design projects and her role as a producer in Red Chillies. Reports suggest that Red Chillies has an annual turnover of INR 500 crore.

Apart from their individual successes, the power couple has also made lucrative investments in various business ventures, including endorsements for leading brands, real estate, and equity partnerships. Shah Rukh Khan, in particular, has been associated with several brand endorsements and is known for his entrepreneurial ventures beyond the film industry.

SRK’s film fees

For a star of his stature, signing a film comes with a hefty price tag. Shah Rukh Khan is known to charge about INR 100-150 crore per film, reportedly. For his first film this year, Pathaan, SRK did not charge any remuneration. He instead took 60 percent of the total profit earned by the movie. That led him to take home about INR 200 crore. For Jawan, he charged INR 100 crores, according to a report by India Today.

Most expensive things owned by SRK and Gauri Khan

Mannat

Mannat needs no introduction. It is the iconic residence of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, located in the posh area of Bandra, Mumbai. It is one of the most expensive celebrity homes in India, costing over INR 200 crore. The property is a six-storeyed mansion with luxurious amenities, including a personal gym, a library, a gaming room, and a private auditorium.

Dubai villa

The couple also owns a luxurious villa in Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah. They have named it Jannat, ater their Mumbai house. Gifted to him by Dubai-based real estate developer Nakheel PJSC, this villa reportedly costs a whopping INR 100 crore. With six bedrooms, two remote-controlled garages, a private pool, and a direct connection to waterfront activities like deep-sea fishing, this house is Jannat indeed. The interiors of this home are done by Gauri Khan Designs.

Fleet of luxury cars

Mannat’s garage is a haven for every supercar lover, that also further adds to Gauri Khan and Shahrukh Khan’s net worth. It is graced with a Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe, which is priced at INR 7 crore and equipped with a 6.8-litre V12 engine. The supercar generates power and torque outputs of 460 bhp and 750 Nm. He also owns a Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black worth INR 10 crores that he purchased post Pathaan’s success, Bentley Continental GT worth INR 4 crore, the latest Bugatti Veyron worth INR 14 crore, a BMW 7-Series, a BMW 6-Series Convertible, a Land Rover Range Rover Sport, a BMW i8, aToyota Land Cruiser, among many others.

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy iamsrk/Instagram

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Is Gauri Khan older than Shahrukh Khan?

No, Shah Rukh Khan was born on 2 November 1965. Gauri Khan was born on 8 October 1970.

– What is Shah Rukh Khan net worth?

As per the recent reports, Shah Rukh Khan’s net worth is estimated to be around approximately INR 6,300 crore.

– What is the net worth of Gauri Khan?

Gauri Khan has a net worth of an estimated net worth of INR 1600 crore as per reports.