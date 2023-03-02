A look at Shraddha Kapoor’s luxurious lifestyle and her net worth

We all fell in love with Shraddha Kapoor the moment we saw her in the teen drama Luv Ka The End in 2011. However, it was Aashiqui 2 that finally put her on the map. Her film with Aditya Roy Kapur was a commercial hit and it also contributed immensely to Shraddha Kapoor’s net worth. There was no stopping her post that.

While the actress had a fair share of failures, films like Haider (2014), Ek Villain (2014), ABCD 2 (2015), and Baaghi (2016) made her a bankable name. Her highest-grossing release came with the horror comedy Stree in 2018. Her 2019 releases like Saaho and Chhichhore also contributed to her net worth.

The Rock On 2 actress is now all set to entertain fans with her next with Ranbir Kapoor. Titled Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, the film is a slice-of-life drama backed by Luv Ranjan. The film’s promotions indicate that the movie is going to be a box office hit and it in turn will majorly contribute to Shraddha Kapoor’s total assets. Let’s take a look at the expensive things she owns, her salary and more.

Shraddha Kapoor’s net worth: Movie fee, properties, cars & more

Shraddha Kapoor’s amazing acting skills have made her one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood. The Stree actress earns a hefty amount from acting, endorsements, modelling, and various other projects. The actress was ranked 26th on the Forbes Top 100 Celebrities list in 2019 for earning INR 8.33 crores that year.

The ABCD actress’ net worth

The current net worth of Shraddha Kapoor is estimated to be roughly INR 123 crores. She charges approximately INR 5-7 crores per movie as her acting fees. Her annual income sums up to approximately INR 6 crores per year. Her monthly income is approximately INR 1.5 crores.

Shraddha Kapoor’s brand endorsements

The actress rakes in a huge amount of money through brand endorsements and paid partnerships. The Chhichhore actress reportedly charges a total fee of INR 1.6 crores per endorsement. She has worked with brands like Veet, Lakmé, Lipton, The Body Shop, Vogue Eyewear, Hershey’s Kisses, and more.

The actress’ fleet of cars

The Sahoo actress has an impressive collection of cars including her first ever purchased Audi Q7 worth INR 83.3 lakhs. She also has a Mercedes Benz GLE which she received as a gift in 2014. This car’s price is somewhere between INR 87.91 lakhs – INR 1.05 crores. A BMW 7 series worth INR 1.50 crores is also parked in her garage.

Properties owned by Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha resides with her parents in Juhu. Media reports suggest that her father, Shakti Kapoor, purchased a 3-BHK apartment for INR 7 lakhs in 1987. He later bought the entire floor of the building which is now reportedly valued at INR 60 crores. The sea-facing property is a mix of traditional and modern amenities, and Kapoor often takes her fans inside her house through Instagram posts. Apart from this, she reportedly owns a bungalow in Mud Island worth INR 20 crores.

Shraddha Kapoor’s luxurious purchases

The actress loves to spend her money on international trips, shoes and bags. According to media reports, she has a collection of expensive shoes worth INR 10 crores. She also has a wide range of bags from brands like Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and Stanley which reportedly cost around INR 1-2 lakh each.

More about Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Also abbreviated as TJMM, the romantic comedy film is written and directed by Luv Ranjan. The film also stars Anubhav Singh Bassi, Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor in pivotal roles. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is scheduled for a theatrical release on 8 March, 2023, coinciding with the Holi weekend. 3 March also marks Shraddha Kapoor’s 36th birthday.

All Images: Courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram