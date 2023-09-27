Shehnaaz Gill net worth: The ‘Bigg Boss’ sweetheart’s massive wealth and assets

Who doesn’t love a good underdog-to-success story? Meet Shehnaaz Gill, the sweet girl-next-door-turned-slayer. Her stint in Bigg Boss made her a popular name in every Indian household, but what really made her connect with the audience was her down-to-earth nature. En route to big things and success, here’s a look at Shehnaaz Gill’s net worth.

Shehnaaz Gill started her career with Bigg Boss and people developed an instant liking towards her for her bubbly and girl-next-door nature. She made her big Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan this year, and currently, she is awaiting the release of her upcoming film Thank you For Coming, which releases on 6 October. As fans await the reason to celebrate her success, here’s an extra treat – Shehnaaz Gill’s net worth.

All about Shehnaaz Gill’s net worth

Early life and career

Born on 27 January 1993, Shehnaaz Gill was raised in Punjab. She did her schooling from the Dalhousie Hilltop School in Dalhousie and completed her graduation from Lovely Professional University, Phagwara, with a degree in commerce. However, since childhood, she always dreamt of becoming an actor.

Gill appeared in several Punjabi music videos at the beginning of her career. That was until September 2019, when she appeared in Bigg Boss 13 and the whole country took notice of her. She might not have won Bigg Boss, but she sure won everyone’s heart. After Bigg Boss 13, she appeared in a number of music videos including Bhula Dunga, Keh Gayi Sorry, Kurta Pajama, Waada Hai, Shona Shona, and Fly. She made her movie debut in 2021 with the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh opposite Diljit Dosanjh.

Shehnaaz Gill’s net worth

According to several reports, Shehnaaz Gill’s net worth stands at USD 4 million (INR 33 crore approx). Her net worth has only increased over the years since her Bigg Boss stint. Her annual income is reportedly more than INR 3 crore. Her ever-growing acting and modelling career also add to her major sources of income. She has also appeared in several advertisements, and reality shows. During her stint on popular show Bigg Boss, she was reportedly paid INR 4.5 lakh per episode.

Most expensive things owned by Shehnaaz Gill

Mumbai house

Not long ago Shehnaaz Gill purchased a brand new swanky 3BHK house in the posh locality of Andheri in Mumbai. Adorned with a white colour scheme and highlighted with blue trims, the house is tastefully done, with cute indoor plants adding a touch of life.

Luxury cars

Shehnaaz owns a fleet of high-end luxury cars. Her garage houses a Range Rover Evoque worth INR 87.21 lakh, a Jaguar XJ worth INR 2.26 crore, a Mercedes Benz S-class whose price starts at INR 1.71 crore, a Mercedes Benz C-Class which cost around Rs 46.63 lakh and others.

