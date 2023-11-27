Born with a silver spoon: A look at Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s net worth

Being born in a family that has its roots in the Bollywood is something one cannot even think about, and if it’s the Bachchans, the stakes are even higher. While the Bachchan family has always been under the limelight, there’s one who has always shied away from it. That does not mean her wealth is any less than the others. Here’s a look at Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s net worth.

Even though she has never been involved with films, Shweta Bachchan has made a name for herself in other areas. She has carved her niche as a well-known author, journalist, and fashion designer. With a degree in journalism, she has worked with leading publications before venturing into the world of literature. Shweta is the author of the novel Paradise Towers that was quite well-received. She has also been in news lately as Amitabh Bachchan gifted her the famous and iconic Bachchan bungalow, Prateeksha. Let’s delve into the wealth and assets of Shweta Bachchan.

All about Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s net worth

Personal life

Born on 17 March, Shweta Bachchan is the daughter of Bollywood icons Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, and the older sister of Abhishek Bachchan. In 1997, she got married to Escorts Group businessman Nikhil Nanda. Did you know that there’s a film connection even in her in-laws’ family. Her husband is the son of Hindi film actor-producer Raj Kapoor’s daughter Ritu Nanda. The couple has two children, Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda, who’s all set to make his Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s Archies.

Career

Even though Shweta Bachchan’s net worth doesn’t feature a career in Bollywood, she has had an illustrious career. She was the brand ambassador for Kalyan Jewellers, has modelled for the magazine L’Officiel India in 2006. She has also been a regular columnist with leading publications such as Daily News and Analysis and Vogue India. Her book Paradise Towers, published by HarperCollins, became a bestseller.

Additionally, Shweta has shown an interest in the fashion industry. She co-owns the clothing brand MXS along with designer Monisha Jaising, offering a range of contemporary and stylish clothing.

Shweta Bachchan’s net worth

According to BollywoodLife.com, Shweta Bachchan’s current net worth stands at a whopping INR 150-170 crore, post being the proud owner of Prateeksha. The uber-luxurious bungalow costs INR 50 crore, and has catapulted the wealth of the Bachchan’s daughter.

