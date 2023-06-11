Remembering Sidhu Moose Wala on his birth anniversary with these fan-favourite songs

Last year on May 29, the world woke up to the news of Sidhu Moose Wala’s sudden demise. The Punjabi singer was shot dead by unidentified assailants in the wee hours of the morning that day. After investigations, a Canada-based gangster claimed responsibility for the killing, with the police citing the culmination of inter-gang rivalry as the reason behind his death. The singer’s fans remember Sidhu Moose Wala through his many popular songs even now.

The singer was a controversial figure of sorts in India, but even then, enjoyed a huge fanbase not only in the country but also on a global level. His songs were often criticised for promoting gun culture and challenging religious establishments. Sidhu Moose Wala had to once face legal challenges for promoting gun culture and using inflammatory and inciting lyrics in his songs as well. But despite the contentious songs and the many controversies, his respect in the hip-hop world kept increasing day by day.

Sidhu Moose Wala rose to fame with his track So High. His 2018 released debut album PBX 1 peaked at number 66 on the Billboard Canadian Albums chart. His single 47 ranked on the UK Singles Chart and he was also listed in The Guardian among 50 up-and-coming artists. Considered to be one of the greatest Punjabi artists of his generation, the singer was a key figure in opening the door for Punjabi artists into mainstream music.

Today marks his 1st birth anniversary after his demise in 2022, and what better way to remember the icon than tuning into some of his best songs. Check out our list of ten Sidhu Moose Wala songs that you can listen to right away.

Sidhu Moose Wala songs you need to tune in to

295

In 295, the singer talks about how telling the truth can cost a person and can attract controversy and hatred. The strangest coincidence is that the singer released this song in 2021 on the same date as his demise in 2022.

So High

This song is loved by fans for its foot-tapping background score and catchy lyrics. The song was released in 2018 and instantly became a hit. This song instantly made everyone take note of the artist.

Same Beef

Another Sidhu Moose Wala song which remains an evergreen favourite amongst the fans is Same Beef. The song was a part of his 2019 album of the same title. He collaborated with composer Byg Byrd and singer Bohemia for this catchy song.

Just Listen

A savage response to his haters, Just Listen is a song that talks about how everyone is becoming a fan of his personality, style, and music even though his haters are trying their best to stop him from succeeding.

Famous

This song got immense popularity because of its relatable lyrics. Sidhu Moose Wala was able to appeal to the young generation via this song. Released in 2018, the song was produced by Byg Brd under the label of T-Series.

The Last Ride

The Last Ride was released just two weeks before Sidhu’s murder. The song again has a strange connection with his death. Another eerie detail about the song was that the poster depicted a car and a crime scene. This was exactly how the singer died when he was shot dead while sitting in his car.

Issa Jatt

Sidhu Moose Wala often collaborated with Sunny Malton. One of the most successful songs by the two is Issa Jatt. The tantalising raps and hip-hop music were quite appreciated by the fans.

Tochan

Another 2018 hit by Sidhu Moose Wala was Tochan. The singer himself wrote the lyrics of the song and the music video was loved by all his fans. This song crossed over 250 million views on YouTube.

Selfmade

As the name suggests, through this inspirational song, Sidhu talked about the struggles he faced in life. The popular song was a part of his debut album.

Jatt Da Muqabala

A perfect dance number, this is again one of the most popular Sidhu Moose Wala songs. The catchy lyrics and music will compel you to bust a move every time it plays.

Listen to these Sidhu Moose Wala songs here on Spotify

All Images: Courtesy Sidhu Moose Wala/Instagram