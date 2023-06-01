facebook
You’re not ready for this! Sima Taparia is here with a brand new wedding song
01 Jun 2023 06:15 PM

Ananya Swaroop

Thanks to Netflix’s reality show, Indian Matchmaking, the Indian audience got a new person to talk about. Sima Taparia became an internet sensation and everyone’s favourite aunty, one season after another. And just when people were ready to let go of the season 3 hangover, Sima Taparia gave the audience something new to talk about – a brand new wedding (shadi) song.  And that is equally entertaining as her on the show.

While many know Sima Taparia as a matchmaker from Mumbai or the aunty who gets people ‘almost’ married on Indian Matchmaking, the reality show star is expanding her expertise to different fields. She has become an influencer as you may now see her posting different kinds of videos on Instagram. She also attends different events as a celebrity guest. And now be ready to watch Sima aunty in a new song titled Shadi ki Tayaree Hai.

Shadi ki Tayaree Hai: All about Sima Taparia’s new shaadi song

Sima Taparia Indian Matchmaking
Sima Aunty on Indian Matchmaking

When Sima Taparia shared the teaser of the new song, fans thought that the Indian matchmaking star was just producing a wedding song. Little did anyone know, that they will even get to see her sing in the video. Shadi ki Tayaree Hai song features Sima Taparia dancing and grooving during a wedding, while also enamouring you with some cheesy lines.

The surprise element

Sima and Anup Taparia
Sima Aunty with her husband Anup Taparia

While seeing Sima Taparia sing in this new shadi song is a surprise in itself, you are not ready for the other jaw-dropping element that comes along with it. Along with Sima, her husband, Anup Taparia is also singing and dancing. The duo is looking adorable and you cannot help but react to everything that is happening on the screen.

Check out the song below

The craze is catching on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sima Taparia (@simatapariaofficial)

Not long after the release of the song, Sima Taparia shared a video of people dancing on Shadi ki Tayaree Hai. A flash mob took place in San Jose during an Indian wedding, and one can see a large group of people shaking a leg on Sima Taparia’s new Shadi song.

Sima Taparia says people love her voice

Sima Taparia new Shadi Song
Sima at Netflix’s Mumbai office

Around the launch of the song, Sima spoke to a gathering of hundreds of people at Yale University. Talking about the song, she said, “When Indian Matchmaking became a hit, my voice also became popular. My voice has become my asset. My husband, Anup, is my pillar of strength. I told him, ‘I want to sing a song.’ He has never said no to me for anything. So, we got a musician who wrote the song and composed the music, and I sang it. It took one year because we had a lot of teething troubles, but we are now launching it on the auspicious day of Nirjala Ekadashi. People have loved the peppy rap song. I wanted to share my creativity with the world.”

There is no stopping her now

New wedding song
Sima Aunty during a vacation

Even after adding so several feathers to her cap, Sima aunty seems to be looking to explore the creative world more. As per a Hindustan Times report, she will also be launching a new app for singles on 16 June. “Those who don’t want my input can go directly to the app and find their partner. And, those who want my input can come to me. People want me to start other businesses, like a clothing line. I will do more songs. Some movie offers are coming as well,” she revealed.

