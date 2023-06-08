After releasing a catchy song, Sima Taparia is now launching a matchmaking app

Deny it as much as you want, but you cannot help but love Sima Taparia. The success of Indian Matchmaking has given her global recognition, where even one small update from her makes it to the headlines. And Sima Aunty surely knows how to make the best of it. Post the release of Indian Matchmaking 4, she got busy with new ventures. The matchmaker first released a wedding song, and now she is launching her own matchmaking app called Urban Match.

Sima Taparia became quite active on social media, and is one hell of an influencer too. Many people asked her for help in matchmaking on Instagram and Twitter. Noticing the increasing demand, Sima Taparia deemed it fit that she should launch her own matchmaking app to help singles. She made the announcement on social media with a short video, and is all set to introduce the new app in a quirky way. Here’s everything we know about Urban Match so far.

Sima Taparia’s matchmaking app ‘Urban Match’ will help singles find love

The app will be available on iOS and Android for users. Urban Match will help people find their ideal partner with the help of Sima Taparia. To commemorate the launch of the matchmaking app, Sima Taparia has also organised a singles mixer. The event can be attended by anyone who buys the tickets for it.

When is the singles mixer happening?

The singles mixer is going to take place on 16 June in Mumbai. All you have to do is to fill in your information and pay a small amount to register yourself for the singles mixer. Sima Taparia will be talking about the members-only matchmaking app at the event.

Venue: Jolie’s, At Birla Centurion, Pandurang Budhkar Marg, Worli, Mumbai, Maharashtra – 400030

Time: Starts at 8:00 pm

Entry cost: INR 2,999

Sima Taparia on launching the matchmaking app

Earlier, Sima Taparia talked about Urban Match and told Hindustan Times, “Those who don’t want my input can go directly to the app and find their partner. And, those who want my input can come to me.” The reality show star added, “People want me to start other businesses, like a clothing line. I will do more songs. Some movie offers are coming as well.”

