OG fashionista Sonam Kapoor’s net worth and expensive things owned by her

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja redefined the fashion and red carpet culture in India as we know today. Turning heads wherever she goes with her sartorial choices, Sonam Kapoor is quite the talk of the town. Here’s a look at Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s net worth and all the expensive things she owns.

Last seen in 2019’s The Zoya Factor with Dulquer Salmaan, Sonam Kapoor has stayed away from films for a while. But her personal life has been buzzing. From announcing her pregnancy and going on an aesthetically pleasing babymoon, to now being a full-time mom to her son Vayu, it’s been a busy year for the star. Even though she has not done films in a while doesn’t mean her net worth has gone down. Celebrating success and motherhood, here’s what Sonam Kapoor’s net worth is and all the expensive things she possesses.

Sonam Kapoor’s net worth and expensive things

According to several reports, Sonam Kapoor has a net worth of INR 95 crores. Her major sources of income are films and brand endorsements that she is a part of. She is the face of some of the biggest brands in India and worldwide, like L’Oréal Paris, Kalyan Jewellers, Snickers, MasterCard India, Colgate and more.

She is also a film producer and television host and is known to make investments in real estate from time to time.

Expensive things owned by Sonam Kapoor

With a net worth of reportedly INR 95 crores, it doesn’t come as a surprise that Sonam Kapoor Ahuja lives quite the luxurious life. Here are some of the expensive things she owns.

Delhi house

Spread over 3,170 square yards, Sonam Kapoor is the daughter-in-law of Delhi-based Ahujas. Whenever she visits Delhi, this swanky villa is her abode. Known as the Sher Mukhi bungalow located at Prithviraj Road, this house is priced at a whopping INR 173 crores.

London home

Not long ago, Sonam Kapoor became the proud owner of a super artsy home in Notting Hill, London. Designed by designers Rooshad Shroff and Nikhil Mansata, Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja call this house their second home. Featuring classy and artsy interiors, the London house looks straight out of a Pinterest board.

Fleet of luxury cars

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s garage is graced by a bunch of ritzy cars, like the Mercedes Benz S500, Mercedes Maybach, BMW 730LD, Audi A6 and Audi Q7.

Her businesses

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja co-owns a couple of brands along with her husband Anand Ahuja, namely VegNonVeg and Bhane. Bhane creates contemporary clothing for men and women, while VegNonVeg is India’s first multi-brand sneaker boutique.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja also started her own brand Rheson in 2017 along with sister Rhea Kapoor which focused on quirky yet affordable everyday fashion.

