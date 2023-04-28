Song Joong-ki’s and his amore Katy Louise Saunders: Here’s how they met and fell in love

K-drama fans know that we can never have enough of romantic dramas. And when it’s a real-life love story, we ship them even more. The couple in question is Song Joong-ki and Katy Louise Saunders. Grab the front-row seat as we take you through the love that blossomed between Song Joong-ki and Katy Louise Saunders.

Korean actor Song Joong-ki and British actress Katy Louise Saunders’ relationship was under speculation for the longest time. Until December 2022, when the actor confirmed his relationship. One month later, the actor shared the news of his marriage to his girlfriend and announced her pregnancy as well. Here’s more on that and everything else you need to know about Song Joong-ki and Katy Louise Saunders’ love story.

All about Song Joong-ki and Katy Louise Saunders’ love story

Nicknamed the flower boy of Korea, Song Joong-ki’s love life has always been a point of interest for his fans. Born on 19 September 1985, Joong-ki shot to fame with the historical coming-of-age drama Sungkyunkwan Scandal in 2010. Since then, he has appeared in a number of movies and television series, like Running Man, The Innocent Man, Descendants of the Sun, Reborn Rich, A Werewolf Boy, The Battleship Island, Space Sweepers and more.

Born on 21 July 1984, in London, Katy Louise Saunders is a British actress, with British and Colombian roots, who starred in a number of films before quitting the film industry in 2018. Some of her most notable roles were in films like Welcome Home, The Lizzie McGuire Movie, A Scandalous Journey, and Los Borgia.

How did they meet?

According to Korean website Dispatch, the two had first met in Italy where Song Joong-ki was filming Vincenzo. Katy Louise Saunders, who grew up in Italy, was reportedly Joong Ki’s Italian teacher on the shoot. Even though this rumour was later dismissed, it didn’t take fans much longer to connect the dots when the actor thanked her and her two dogs, Maya and Antes, in his acceptance speech when he received the Grand Prize at the 2022 APAN Star Awards for his role in Vincenzo.

Public appearances

In early December 2022, Saunders accompanied Song Joong-ki at a media conference in Singapore for his most recent show Reborn Rich, after which they headed back to South Korea together.

Shortly after, the couple were spotted attending the wedding of Korean golfer Im Sung-jae in Seoul in South Korea. Not long after, Song Joong-ki’s agency, HighZium Studio, confirmed the actor’s relationship.

Song Joong-ki and Katy Louise Saunders’ new beginnings

On 30 January 2023, the actor wrote a letter to fans on his official fan café stating that he was married to Katy Louise Saunders. While he praised Katy for her constant love and support, he also announced that Katy Louise Saunders is pregnant and they’re looking forward to starting a happy life together.

He wrote “We are sincerely thankful as a new life has come to us. And today, based on our deep trust and love for each other, we are on our way back from registering our marriage to begin life as a married couple.”

All Images: Courtesy Instagram