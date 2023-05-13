A sneak peek into how Suhana Khan is winning the Instagram game

Even though Suhana Khan is yet to enter Bollywood, she has already become a media darling. From what she wears to what the star kid is upto, people are keen on knowing everything about Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter. The gorgeous debutant herself has also given a window for her fans to enter her life and see what she is doing every day. Suhana Khan is quite active on social media, and her Instagram updates are always on point.

Since social media is one of the perfect mediums for any star to connect with fans, Suhana Khan makes sure she is on top of her game. She is constantly putting stories and posts about her whereabouts, and has quite a quirky way of interacting with her fans. Not only her debut, but we’d say she is winning the social media game, and we are here for it.

Suhana will soon be marking her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix live-action musical film titled Archies. The film will also be the commercial launch pad for star kids — Agasthya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor. The movie will also star Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina. While there is still some time for fans to finally see Suhana Khan on the screen for the first time, here’s a sneak peek of her Instagram life which proves that her social media game is always on point.

From glam pics to personal life anecdotes: A deep dive into Suhana Khan’s Instagram life

Suhana Khan has a huge fan following on Instagram, with 3.8 million followers to be precise. She often posts about her family, her work and her life at college. Let’s take a look at what her Instagram feed looks like.

That gorgeous Sabyasachi look

The star kid has already started making red carpet appearances before her debut. She recently was spotted at the launch event of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, looking all gorgeous. Suhana Khan took to Instagram to share some pictures of what she wore to the Indian Met Gala. She opted for a classic Sabyasachi golden sheer saree that she paired with a heavily embellished blouse and subtle makeup. The photos looked quite enchanting and garnered more than 1 million likes.

Her support for Aryan Khan’s new venture

SRK’s daughter never misses a chance to express her love for her siblings. So when her elder brother, Aryan Khan, launched his luxury clothing brand, Suhana made sure she cheered loud for her brother. She posted a picture wearing a Dyavol t-shirt and expressed her happiness on the launch.

Word of wisdom from her father

Suhana Khan often takes to Instagram to share some very personal details about her life. Back in December 2020, she shared a series of pictures of a diary that was gifted to her by Shah Rukh Khan. The doting father penned down all the life lessons he had received in a notebook to give to his daughter. Overwhelmed by the gesture, Suhana gave a quick glance at the content of the notebook.

Throwback to the college life

The star kid was a student at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts and used to travel back and forth between Mumbai and NYC during her time at college. She took to Instagram to share pictures with her college friends and expressed how she missed her college days back in NYC. Suhana looked quite pretty in the picture which garnered a lot of praise from her fans.

Suhana Khan’s sunset selfie

The Archies actress knows all the right angles to pose for the camera. She took the perfect golden hour selfie and left the fans mesmerised. Suhana opted for a stunning slip dress and went for minimal makeup for this enchanting snap.

Her Instagram post for Aryan Khan

Everyone was glued to their phones and TV screens when Aryan Khan got arrested in a Mumbai cruise drugs case. The star kid spent a couple of weeks in jail and his return home was quite an anticipating moment for SRK fans. When Aryan returned home after 22 days, his sister took to Instagram to share a cute post. While she did not write anything more than an ‘I love you,’ her emotions were effortlessly expressed in the viral post.

Her love for New York City

New York City, no matter how chaotic, is a place you will instantly fall in love with. The 22-year-old star kid, too, admired the Big Apple a lot. A lot of the posts on Suhana Khan’s Instagram feed are an ode to NYC. She often shares pictures from her time there. From long walks in the city to partying with her friends to falling in love with the city — her feed has it all.

When Suhana Khan took a stand for herself

While it’s mostly fun and games, Suhana Khan also took a stand for herself when the social media hate started affecting her. People have often commented on her appearance, and she decided to speak about it. Posting a beautiful picture of herself on her Instagram feed, Suhana Khan talked about colourism and how we need to put an end to it.

A glimpse of her acting skills

SRK’s daughter naturally has the acting ‘keeda’ inside her, so when the world went into a lockdown during Covid, she made sure she utilised the time effectively. She shot for a film during the quarantine and shared a snap of her crying from the film. Just looking at it, you can know for sure that Suhana is going to kill it in her debut film.

All Images: Courtesy Suhana Khan/Instagram