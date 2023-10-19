Early movies of Sunny Deol that glorified his angry young man image

With the baton to carry forward the rich legacy of his megastar father Dharmendra, Sunny Deol made his entry into the film industry some four decades ago. He appeared opposite Amrita Singh in the romantic drama Betaab in 1983, and was instantly accepted by the audience. Sunny Deol was in fact is also hailed for his angry action hero persona in movies and went on to give blockbusters.

From films like Arjun (1985) to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001), Sunny Deol delivered a string of super-hit action films year after year. The actor also created many milestones throughout this journey. Not only did he win two National Film Awards for his action films, but several of his movies also broke box-office records in all these years.

His early films like Ghayal (1990), Darr (1993), Jeet (1996), Ghatak (1996), and Ziddi (1997) are considered cult classic films that portray him as the action hero that everybody loves. His ‘angry young man’ persona still mesmerises the audience so much so that when Gadar 2 released in theatres in 2023, the movie became the highest-grossing film of Sunny Deol’s career and the sixth highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. Safe to say, there was no match for Sunny Deol’s angry man avatar, which resulted in a list of blockbusters that are still cherished by his fans. Here is a list of 8 films that glorify his ‘angry young man’ image.

List of super-hit action movies of Sunny Deol that will give you an adrenaline rush