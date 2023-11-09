A look at the net worth of Bollywood’s most bankable star, Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu, an actress who has made a name for herself in the Indian film industry, has been steadily climbing the ladder of success. With a stellar filmography and some phenomenal acting, the actress has become one of the most bankable actors in the industry. The talent and many projects add to Taapsee Pannu’s net worth.

Versatility, choosing the right scripts and dedication to her craft — these have all been the mantra to the success of Taapsee Pannu. What really catapulted her into the limelight was her choice of unconventional films, which not only earned her accolades from the audience but also from critics. Along with her growing fame comes a great bank balance, and that’s what we are looking at today. Let us explore Taapsee Pannu’s financial success and her net worth.

All about Taapsee Pannu’s net worth

Early life and career

Born on 1 August 1987, in New Delhi, Pannu pursued a degree in Computer Science Engineering before venturing into modelling and eventually the film industry. Her journey began with regional cinema, where she starred in many Telugu and Tamil films. She made her Bollywood debut with the film Chashme Baddoor in 2013, and the rest is history.

Taapsee Pannu’s net worth

According to reports, Taapsee Pannu has a net worth of about INR 50 crores. This mainly comes from her films, most of which are box-office hits, her brand endorsements and modelling assignments. A report by CNBCTV18.com suggests that Pannu charges between INR 1 to 2 crores per film, which contributes to her whopping net worth.

Apart from acting, Taapsee Pannu also co-owns a badminton team in the Premier Badminton League and has invested in a wedding planning company. She also co-owns a production house titled Outsiders Films with Pranjal Khandhdiya. These ventures add another dimension to her net worth, as they generate revenue independent of her acting career.

Most expensive things owned by Taapsee Pannu

Mumbai apartment

This is where Taapsee Pannu lives with her sister Shagun, and together they have named the house Pannu Pind. A fusion of old-world charm with contemporary elements, everything about this house is a reflection of the Pannu sisters and their quirky personalities. Located in Andheri, the house reportedly costs INR 10 crores, which contributes to Taapsee Pannu’s net worth.

Luxury cars

Pannu’s garage features a range of expensive cars, from a Mercedes GLE 250D that’s worth INR 67.15 lakh to a Jeep Compass whose price starts at INR 25.08 lakh, a BMW 3-Series GT worth INR 50 lakhs approx, a BMW X1 worth INR 55 lakhs approx and an Audi A8L that costs INR 1.58 crore.

All Images: Courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram