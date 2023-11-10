Luxury has a new name as we decode Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s net worth

If you look at this season of Bigg Boss season 17 from an outside point of view, it’s just like any other season. But only a true fan knows how entertaining and different each season is from the previous. One of the power couples this season, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are creating a lot of buzz for a lot of reasons. But before we delve into that, let’s take a look at Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s net worth.

One of the most well-known and loved bahus on Indian television, Ankita Lokhande shot to fame with her stint on Zee TV’s show Pavitra Rishta. While she left the show many years ago, she is still immensely popular with her fans. Meet her husband, Vicky Jain, a businessman. The couple tied the knot in 2021, after dating for years. And that’s how he shot to fame too. Together, the couple is one of the richest and highest-paid contestants on the show this season. Here’s a deeper look at Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s net worth.

All about Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s net worth

Ankita Lokhande’s life and career

Born on 19 December 1984 in Indore, Ankita Lokhande comes from a middle-class family. While she was a great badminton player during her younger days, she completely shifted to acting after having participated in the reality show India’s Best Cinestars Ki Khoj. This landed her the role of Archana Deshmukh in Ekta Kapoor’s daily soap Pavitra Rishta. Since then, there has been no looking back for her. She made her Bollywood debut with Kangana Ranaut‘s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and later starred in Sajid Nadiadwala’s action thriller Baaghi 3 in 2020.

Vicky Jain’s life and career

Born in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, Vicky Jain’s roots and upbringing are completely different from his wife’s. He hails from a wealthy business family and has had a lavish upbringing. After getting an MBA from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS), Jain joined his family business. Currently, he is the Managing Director of Mahavir Inspire Group, his family business that deals with coal trading, washery, logistics, power plant, real estate, and diamonds, in Bilaspur.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s net worth

Ever since the couple came on Bigg Boss season 17 together, the internet has been abuzz with their collective whopping net worths. Together their net worth stands at a staggering INR 130 crores plus, where Jain reportedly has a net worth of INR 100 crores, and Lokhande’s stands at INR 30 crores.

The major contributor to Lokhande’s net worth is her acting career. According to reports, she earns INR 3-4 crore from starring in movies and between INR 1.5-2 crore for starring in TV shows, web series and music videos. She also has a bunch of investments. She also happens to be the highest-paid contestant on Bigg Boss 17, where she is reportedly making INR 12 lakhs per week on the show.

Vicky Jain’s impressive net worth comes majorly from his business. With a multi-sector business in some of the most lucrative sectors in India’s infrastructure, they all contribute to Vicky Jain’s massive wealth. He owns a lavish 8 BHK house in Mumbai with a stunning view of the skyline. He also owns the Box Cricket League team Mumbai Tigers.

Together the couple owns an INR 50 crore villa in Maldives and a private yacht worth INR 8 crores. Both of these were the couple’s gifts to each other. Together these contribute greatly to Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s net worth.

All Images: Courtesy Ankita Lokhane and Vicky Jain/Instagram