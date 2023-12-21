Behind the scenes of Tamannaah Bhatia’s success: A look at the actress’ wealth

In India’s vibrant film industry, Tamannaah Bhatia has been a force to be reckoned with. Seamlessly navigating the realms of cinema, her ability to completely transform between commercial potboilers and content-driven cinema sets her apart as a versatile actor. Having been in the industry for several years now, Tamannaah Bhatia’s net worth would put a millionaire to shame, and that’s what we are decoding today.

Tamannaah’s journey in the film industry is nothing short of remarkable. From her debut in Chand Sa Roshan Chehra to her breakthrough role in the critically acclaimed Telugu film Happy Days, she has consistently evolved as an actress. Having proven her talent across linguistic and cultural boundaries, her acting and modelling career has led her to garner fame and an empire worth crores. Here’s delving into Tamannaah Bhatia’s net worth.

All about Tamannaah Bhatia’s net worth

Early life

Born on 21 December 1989, Tamannaah Bhatia is an Indian actress who has showcased her talent in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi cinema. She was born in Mumbai to Santosh and Rajni Bhatia. She did her schooling from Maneckji Cooper Education Trust School in Mumbai. She developed a love for the craft of acting just at the age of 13, and she began to train and learn acting by joining Prithvi Theatre for a year. She participated in several stage performances.

Career

Tamannaah Bhatia’s first tryst with the camera was when she starred in the famous music video Lafzon Mein from Indian Idol winner Abhijeet Sawant’s album in 2005. The same year, she made her Bollywood debut in the film Chand Sa Roshan Chehra, but sadly, it tanked at the box office. She soon ventured into the Tamil and Telugu film industries, where she slowly started gaining recognition. Her films Viyabari, Happy Days and Kalloori were loved and received well, which gave her the first taste of fame and financial success. Slowly, she cemented her position as a leading actress in both Telugu and Tamil cinema.

Till date, she has starred in more than 70 films in several languages. Some of her most notable films are Kanden Kadhalai, the remake of the Bollywood hit Jab We Met, Racha, Veeram, Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, by S. S. Rajamouli, where her portrayal of Avanthika catapulted her to superstardom.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s net worth

As one of the biggest superstars of pan-India cinema, it is no surprise that Tamannah Bhatia is the owner of humongous wealth. In her career spanning over 18 years, Tamannaah Bhatia’s net worth has shot up to INR 110 crores, according to reports online. With a reported annual income of INR 12 crores, the actress is one of the highest-paid among her peers. According to News 18, she charges INR 4-5 crores per film. Brand endorsements and collaborations play another key point in her rising net worth. She has been the face of brands like Fanta, Mobile Premier League, Celkon Mobiles, and Chandrika.

If you thought her acting stints earned her a huge chunk of her income, her item numbers are not far behind either. She reportedly charges INR 60 lakh for an item song, which further adds to her net worth. According to several reports, in 2018, she charged INR 50 lakh for a 10-minute performance at the opening ceremony of IPL.

Most expensive things owned by Tamannaah Bhatia

Mumbai apartment

Even though Tamannaah works predominantly in the South film industry, she calls Mumbai her home. More precisely, she calls an INR 16 crore stunning apartment her home. The apartment, situated on the 14th floor of Bayview Apartment on the Juhu-Versova Link Road, is spread over 80,778 square feet. Basking in sophisticated luxury, the apartment is a true testament to Tamannaah Bhatia’s net worth.

Luxury car collection

It’s not just her apartment that drew our attention, her collection of luxury cars is just as impressive. In her garage one will find a Land Rover Range Rover Discovery Sport priced at INR 75.59 lakhs, a BMW 320i worth INR 43.50 lakh, a Mercedes Benz GLE that costs INR 1.02 crore, a Mitsubishi Pajero Sport worth INR 29.96 lakh, among many others.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What is the net worth of Tamannaah Bhatia in rupees?

Tamannaah Bhatia’s net worth is a whopping INR 110 crore.

– What is the salary of Tamanna?

As per reports, Tamannaah Bhatia earns a monthly salary of close to INR 1 crore.

– How much does Tamanna Bhatia charge per movie?

As per reports, Tamannaah Bhatia charges around INR 4-5 crore per movie.

– What is the property of Tamannaah Bhatia?

Tamannaah Bhatia owns a lavish house in Mumbai worth INR 16 crore approx.

– Which cars does Tamannaah Bhatia own?

Tamannah Bhati owns a Land Rover Range Rover Discovery Sport priced at INR 75.59 lakh, a BMW 320i worth INR 43.50 lakh, a Mercedes Benz GLE that costs INR 1.02 crore, a Mitsubishi Pajero Sport worth INR 29.96 lakh, among many others.